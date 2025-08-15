Skip navigation
MIL 'eating the race' for NL Rookie of the Year
August 15, 2025 11:55 AM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the betting odds for NL Rookie of the Year; shining light on why the gap is closing and Milwaukee Brewers' Isaac Collins is the person to bet.
01:30
‘The unthinkable has happened’ to the Dodgers
01:27
Nationals activating top prospect Crews off IL
01:26
Hurston ‘making an impression’ in first two starts
01:21
Cruz placed on concussion IL, Simon potential fit
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
01:39
Scoop up Astros’ Javier following return to mound
01:35
Brewers’ Collins deserves ‘a lot more praise’
01:26
Hader injury opens fantasy doors for Abreu, Sousa
01:37
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
01:56
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire
01:41
Keaschall hitting the ground running in return
01:59
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
01:13
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres
01:33
Phillies’ Nola returning soon to starting rotation
01:34
Cortes looks solid in debut with Padres
01:34
Bednar notches first save as member of Yankees
01:49
Montgomery ‘turning heads’ since All-Star break
02:09
AL East feels ‘out of reach’ for Yankees
01:22
Look to Reds’ Martinez, Burns in Lodolo’s absence
01:49
How does Judge’s return impact Stanton, Rice?
01:31
Nats’ Gore ‘almost impossible’ to start in fantasy
01:35
Monitor Nats’ Cavalli before adding in fantasy
01:20
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired
01:22
How Muncy’s return, Edman’s injury impact fantasy
01:48
Akin, Marsee top Week 20 waiver-wire targets
01:15
Riley can miss extended time with abdominal strain
01:30
What Misiorowski’s IL stint means for Henderson
01:22
Wilson placed on 10-day IL with fractured forearm
02:37
Cutline drivers battle for position at Richmond
01:32
Seahawks, Cardinals could be best bets in 2025
01:42
Expect Richardson to start in Week 1 over Jones
01:49
Gyokeres will be ‘revolutionary’ for Arsenal
05:25
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
03:06
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
03:54
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’
05:50
Tomlin: Steelers defense can do ‘big, big things’
11:44
Flores has ‘hard’ path to being head coach again
03:40
Clock is ticking on Stafford, Rams
09:25
Court rules Flores lawsuit can move forward
06:32
NFL ‘could still’ suspend Browns RB Judkins
14:25
Florio: ‘No excuse’ for Rice’s delayed hearing
14:20
Rice’s delayed hearing is ‘unusual’ NFL business
11:51
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 16
01:17
McIntyre’s putter on fire at the BMW Championship
04:17
Donegan rides hometown crowd to U.S. Amateur QFs
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, 2025 BMW Championship, R1
10:40
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 1
06:08
Carmichael: Deegan has a lot to gain by racing 450
12:42
Jett Lawrence favored heading into Unadilla
06:42
450, 250 MX titles could be clinched at Unadilla
17:56
Jett’s penalty, Deegan riding 450 MX in 2026
01:01
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW
03:41
Ten must-see games on NBA schedule
02:53
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
01:22
How Rice’s legal drama will affect fantasy value
01:15
Chubb, Pierce splitting reps with Texans starters
01:05
Jefferson (hamstring) still not practicing
09:36
What are the biggest ACC storylines this season?
