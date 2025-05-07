 Skip navigation
Austin Peay defensive back William Hardrick dies at the age of 22

  
Published May 7, 2025 04:35 PM
NCAA Football: Mid-American Conference Football Championship-Miami (OH) at Toledo

Dec 2, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks defensive back Yahsyn McKee (2) celebrates with defensive back William Hardrick (3) after making an interception against the Toledo Rockets in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Lon Horwedel/Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Austin Peay transfer defensive back William Hardrick, who previously played for Mississippi State and Miami (Ohio), has died, the university announced Wednesday.

The university said the 22-year-old Hardrick died Tuesday but did not provide details regarding a cause or location.

Hardrick “was an exceptional young man, and our team is heartbroken by his loss,” Austin Peay coach Jeff Faris said. “He made everyone around him better and has made a real impact both on and off the field. We lift up the Hardrick family in prayer as we grieve this tragic loss with them.”

Hardrick was from Adamsville, Alabama, where he was a standout receiver and defensive back in high school.

Hardrick spent two seasons with Mississippi State, where he played in one game as a freshman in 2021. He transferred in 2023 to Miami.

He played in 18 games for the RedHawks during the past two seasons, during which made 32 solo or assisted tackles, forced a fumble and broke up five passes.