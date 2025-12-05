 Skip navigation
Pittsburgh, Wisconsin mutually agree to cancel scheduled 2026 matchup

  
Published December 5, 2025 01:18 PM

MADISON, Wis. — Pittsburgh and Wisconsin have mutually agreed to cancel their scheduled 2026 matchup.

The teams were scheduled to face off at Wisconsin on Sept. 19. Wisconsin instead will host Eastern Michigan on that day.

Wisconsin’s other nonconference home games next season are a Sept. 6 meeting with Notre Dame at Lambeau Field and a Sept. 12 home matchup with Western Illinois.

Wisconsin and Pitt are still scheduled to play each other in the 2027 Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland. That game will take place Aug. 28, 2027, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.