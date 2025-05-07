Oregon looking to regain momentum after string of recruiting losses

No team is going to win every recruiting battle but those were two big swings and misses.

On Monday, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis recommitted to Georgia over picking Oregon. On Sunday, high four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt surprised many by choosing Ohio State over the Ducks.

By no means has the bottom fallen out for Oregon. Far from it, as the Ducks still have the No. 16 recruiting class nationally and had the fifth-best class in 2025 . But there have been some disappointments in recent days.

And they might lose a major one next week.

Oregon has found itself in a very strange situation: The Ducks are not winning every recruiting battle they’ve been involved in over the last few weeks.

Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell decides next week and things are trending in Georgia’s favor there, although the Nixa, Mo., standout is coming off a phenomenal visit to Eugene.

Getting Cantwell at Oregon could start some serious momentum but it would be a surprise if he didn’t pick the Bulldogs at this point.

Offensive coordinator Will Stein was in to see five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho on Tuesday, another huge (literally) target for the Big Ten power.

There have also been a string of decommitments, not uncommon in this day and age of recruiting, but a little different for the Ducks.

Four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene flipped from Oregon to Washington, possibly understandable since he’s from the Seattle area and his brother plays for the Huskies.

Four-star defensive tackles Tomuhini Topui flipped from Oregon to USC and Bott Mulitalo went from the Ducks to BYU.

Four-star quarterback Jonas Williams from the Midwest also flipped from Oregon to USC as the Trojans have ramped up their recruiting department and have been ultra-aggressive.

After so much dominance, seeing Oregon so often win recruiting battles, this has been an adjustment in recent weeks.

But in typical Oregon fashion, typical coach Dan Lanning fashion, the end is not nigh for the Ducks. Maybe anything but.

Lose out on Williams and Curtis? Well, five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons emerges as not only the top target but it could be a clear path for him to end up in Eugene as Michigan, BYU, USC and others battle for him. Ohio State was just out Monday to see him at Folsom, Calif.

Many will be battling for five-star defensive end Richard Wesley from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon but he said Sunday the Ducks are recruiting him the hardest and he sounds more comfortable there than anyplace else right now.

Five-star two-way standout Brandon Arrington has Oregon, USC and Texas A&M among his front-runners as the speedster from Spring Valley (Calif.) Mount Miguel remains high on the Ducks.

There is Iheanacho and a whole host of four-star standouts nationwide who remain very serious about the Ducks.

Maybe the last few days was Oregon taking some of its own medicine. Maybe another dose is coming with Cantwell next week.

But the Ducks are as strong as ever in recruiting. Oregon is going to take the biggest swings. Not everyone can say yes.