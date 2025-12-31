 Skip navigation
Seals and Payne rally TCU past No. 16 USC for 30-27 overtime victory in Alamo Bowl

  
Published December 31, 2025 02:45 AM
NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Texas Christian vs Southern California

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Ken Seals (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kirby Lee/Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ken Seals passed for 258 yards and the game-winning touchdown in overtime as TCU rallied to beat No. 16 Southern California 30-27 on Tuesday night in the Alamo Bowl.

After being sacked for a 10-yard loss on second down, Seals was facing third-and-20 from the 35 when he found running back Jeremy Payne with a short toss in the left flat. Payne caught the ball at the line of scrimmage and wriggled past four defenders, breaking multiple tackles as he bolted down the sideline into the end zone.

A sixth-year senior completing his collegiate career, Seals was named Offensive MVP for leading his hometown team to victory.

Payne had six catches for 50 yards and the game-ending touchdown. He also rushed for 73 yards and a TD on 13 carries.

Seals directed a 13-play, 59-yard drive in the final 2:44 of regulation to force overtime on a 27-yard field goal by Kyle Lemmermann as time expired.

It was the fourth overtime in the bowl’s 33-year history.

TCU (9-4) limited USC (9-4) to a field goal on the opening possession of OT despite incurring a pass-interference call in the end zone that gave the Trojans a first down at the 2-yard line.

Trojans junior quarterback Jayden Maiava passed for 280 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions.

USC failed to score early in the third quarter following an interception by Christian Pierce. The drive ended when Maiava’s pass was intercepted in the end zone.

Jaden Richardson scored on a one-handed grab for USC in the front left corner of the end zone with 49 seconds remaining in the third. Richardson reached back with his right arm as he was falling backward, pulling the ball into his chest and tappping his right foot inbounds for a 21-yard touchdown reception from Maiava.

Taniela Tupou’s two-point reception extended USC’s lead to 21-14.

TCU grabbed a 14-13 lead in the first half on a pair of short rushing touchdowns that capped 75-yard drives.

Jon Denman opened the scoring with a 5-yard run with 13:36 remaining in the second quarter.

Seals added a second touchdown nine minutes later on a 1-yard run.

The takeaway

USC: The Trojans failed to win 10 games for the third straight season.

TCU: The Horned Frogs had a prolific offense this season but must start anew next year. TCU lost offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to South Carolina, starting quarterback Josh Hoover entered the transfer portal and top wide receiver Eric McAlister is headed to the NFL.

Up next

USC: Will host Fresno State on Sept. 5 next year in what could be the first game of Maiava’s Heisman Trophy campaign.

TCU: Will face North Carolina on Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland, to kick off next year’s college football season.