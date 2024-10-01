Christian Craig returns to Yamaha Star Racing with a two-year deal as rider, 250 coach

Christian Craig will return to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, the team with which he won the 2022 Supercross 250 West title. After two years racing with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, Craig will compete for the next two years in the SuperMotocross World Championship League on a Yamaha.

In addition to competing in the 31-race schedule, Craig will “help the team with the development of their 250 riders,” according to a press release.

Craig’s tenure with Husqvarna was hampered by injuries. He failed to score a top-five finish with the team, coming close twice with sixth-place finishes in Detroit, Michigan’s Supercross round in 2023 and in the Budds Creek National in Mechanicsville, Maryland, in 2024.

“I’m so excited to be back with the Star Racing team and grateful that even after two years away, they still welcomed and believed in me,” Craig said. “It already feels so good to be back in the same environment where I won my championship and surrounded by the people who helped get me there! Looking forward to a great next couple of years!”

Craig and the team hope his return to Yamaha will reverse his recent fortune. He was immediately successful with Yamaha in 2021, winning the 250 Supercross East opener in Houston, Texas. He accumulated five more wins and won his championship with this team.

Craig qualified for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship with Husqvarna but failed to crack the top 10 in three rounds. He finished 14th overall at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, and Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, for his best finishes.

“We are very excited to have Christian back aboard the Star Racing Yamaha YZ450F,” said Jeremy Coker, Team Manager for Yamaha Star Racing. “We feel that he has yet to show his true abilities on the 450, and we look forward to bringing him back to where he belongs. We also look forward to having him back around the young talent that we have on our team to bring his experience and help us develop those younger riders.”

More SuperMotocross News

2025 Supercross tickets on sale

Wrist surgery complete for Haiden Deegan

Max Vohland joins ClubMX for 2025 and beyond

Joey Savatgy moves to Fire Power Honda

2025 Supercross schedule | 2025 Motocross schedule

Jordon Smith ends Star Racing tenure with a podium

Chase Sexton diagnosed with bone contusion

Eli Tomac replaces Chase Sexton on MXoN Team USA

What riders said after SuperMotocross Round 3 in Las Vegas

Cooper Webb joins Team USA for MXoN on a 250

