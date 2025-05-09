Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Max Fried leads strong group of options for week of May 12

Hello and welcome to the seventh installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I’ll be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week, as well as some streaming options to keep in mind.

Thinking ahead with your weekly strategy can give you an advantage on the waiver wire and hopefully be a difference-maker in the standings at the end of the season.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

There’s no clear word yet on exactly what the Reds are going to do to fill the void left in their rotation from the groin injury to Hunter Greene. Whoever steps into that slot will pitch on Tuesday and would be lined up for two starts next week (vs. White Sox, vs. Guardians). If it’s someone that’s an actual starter and stretched out enough to go five innings, that first matchup against the White Sox is obviously interesting. We’ll continue to monitor the situation throughout the weekend.

The Dodgers are going to Dodger, so there’s really no telling who (if anyone) is going to draw two starts for them next week. Ben Casparius had been lined up for two starts this past week, but after working as a bulk guy out of the bullpen on Monday it doesn’t look like he’ll get the start on Sunday as anticipated. That will now go to Tony Gonsolin on short rest. Maybe Casparius will piggyback that start and pitch on Sunday. Maybe Casparius will go on Tuesday and be lined up for two starts next week. It’s also possible that Landon Knack sticks around and makes that start on Tuesday. We’ll continue to watch this situation play out over the weekend. My early inclination is that it’ll be Knack getting the start against the Athletics on Tuesday, making him a worthwhile addition wherever available, even if he doesn’t make a second start.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of May 12.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of Friday, May 9, and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Max Fried (@ Mariners, vs. Mets)

Fried has been the best pitcher in baseball through his first eight starts with the Yankees, going 6-0 with a ridiculous 1.05 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and a 47/11 K/BB ratio over 51 2/3 innings. You want to use him in any and all starts at the moment, so the fact that he’s lined up for a strong two-start week, it’s just icing on the cake. Fried is the true headliner out of all of the available options this week and he should be started with complete confidence in every league.

Michael Wacha (@ Astros, vs. Cardinals)

Through his first eight starts on the season, Wacha has been awfully impressive – registering a 2.98 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and a 34/14 K/BB ratio across 45 1/3 innings. You’re not expecting huge strikeout totals from the veteran right-hander, but in a two-start week he shouldn’t have any problem getting you somewhere in the 8-10 range. He catches the Astros at the right time with Yordan Alvarez shelved and gets to battle the Cardinals in the friendly confines of Kaufmann Stadium. It’s all systems go for Wacha this week.

Shane Baz (@ Blue Jays, @ Marlins)

The 25-year-old hurler has had mixed results through his first eight outings on the season, posting a troublesome 4.93 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and a 40/14 K/BB ratio across 38 ⅓ innings. He has been hit especially hard each of his last two times out, giving up six and seven runs respectively against the Royals and Phillies. Most fantasy managers will want to stay away given the uneven performance as of late, but he draws a strong set of matchups that should allow him to get right back on track. The strikeouts should be there regardless and he’ll have a strong shot at earning a victory in that second start of the week. It’s not without risk, but I’d be starting Baz in all leagues this week.

Tyler Mahle (vs. Rockies, vs. Astros)

Mahle has been one of baseball’s biggest surprises through the first six weeks of the season – not only the fact that he has remained healthy, but that he has pitched to a 1.48 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and a 32/15 K/BB ratio over 42 ⅔ innings. Can he continue at that pace? Obviously not, but he doesn’t need to in order to be a viable fantasy option. He gets a pristine matchup against the Rockies to start the week before finishing with a home tilt against the Astros. Based on that first start alone, he should be started in all leagues.

Decent Plays

Hayden Wesneski (vs. Royals, @ Rangers)

Wesneski has pitched fairly well through his first six starts on the season, posting a 4.50 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and a 29/6 K/BB ratio over 32 innings. His 4.27 xERA and 3.62 xFIP indicate that he may be getting a bit unlucky and that better times could be on the horizon. A two-start week where he gets to battle the Royals and Rangers seems like just the thing to get his numbers back in line. I’d be comfortable starting him in any place that I had him and would be actively looking to acquire him in leagues where he may be available.

José Berríos (vs. Rays, vs. Tigers)

While he hasn’t been spectacular, Berríos has pitched well enough through his first eight starts on the season, registering a 3.86 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and a 45/21 K/BB ratio over 46 ⅔ innings. The WHIP is obviously an issue, but we’ll take the rest of that line, especially the strikeouts. No one wants to be facing the Tigers at the moment, but the matchup against the Rays isn’t frightening. The veteran right-hander should get double-digit strikeouts on the week with a shot at a victory while not completely destroying your ratios. There’s value to that for sure. He’s a go in all 15 team leagues and I’d probably be using him in 12’s as well unless I had a plethora of better options.

Jackson Jobe (vs. Red Sox, @ Blue Jays)

It’s so difficult to trust the Tigers to have any starter give you a two-start week when they only play six games. They have proven time and time again that they’ll insert a spot starter to give the rest of their rotation an extra day of rest, or to specifically give Jobe an extra day as they’re limiting his workload on the season. So just be aware that you may only wind up with a single start against the Red Sox. That being said, Jobe is a threat to earn a victory every time that he takes the mound with the Tigers’ offense backing him. If I knew for sure that he was getting two starts, I’d be fine using him in all leagues. Without that certainty though, I’d still roll him out there in 15 teamers but I may look a different direction in 12 teamers if I had better options.

Ben Lively (vs. Brewers, @ Reds)

Lively feels like the type of arm that is usually available in most leagues heading into their two-start weeks. The surface stats look decent, with a 3.46 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a 28/13 K/BB ratio over 41 2/3 innings in his eight starts. What’s under the hood isn’t as nice though, with a 4.51 xERA and 4.79 xFIP combined with his overall lack of strikeouts. To me, Lively feels like a safe streaming option. He is unlikely to get completely destroyed and crater your ratios, but he’s also unlikely to pop off for a huge week. The more likely scenario is that he delivers somewhere in the range of 7-9 strikeouts with decent ratios and a shot at a victory. If that sounds appealing to you, go ahead and roll the dice.

Jack Leiter (vs. Rockies, vs. Astros)

After a strong start to the season, we have seen Leiter struggle in each of his three starts since returning from a stint on the injured list following a blister on his pitching hand. If there’s anything that can get him back on track though, it’s a matchup against baseball’s punching bag, the Rockies. He’ll have a great shot at earning a victory and should pile up double-digit strikeouts over the two starts on the week. That’s more than enough for me to feel comfortable using him in all leagues.

At Your Own Risk

Yusei Kikuchi (@ Padres, @ Dodgers)

Kikuchi has pitched about as expected through his first eight starts with the Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and a 39/20 K/BB ratio over 42 1/3 innings. The WHIP is the only thing that has been out of line and that’s due to a large increase in walks. Normally you’d plug him in without question for most two-start weeks, but this week could be the exception – especially in shallower leagues. The gauntlet that he’s about to run doesn’t get much more difficult than this, having to take on the Padres and Dodgers both on the road. He’ll get his strikeouts, sure, but the chances of him earning a road victory against either team are slim and he could wind up doing some serious damage to your ratios as well. I’d think twice about using this one.

Simeon Woods Richardson (@ Orioles, @ Brewers)

The 24-year-old right-hander has pitched decently through his first seven outings of the season (six starts), going 2-2 with a 4.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and a 31/12 K/BB ratio across 33 2/3 innings. Aside from the sky-high WHIP, that’s decent enough production from a streaming option that’s scheduled to pitch twice in a given week. The ERA estimators seem to think there’s trouble on the horizon though as his xERA sits at 5.41 and his xFIP lands at 4.77. It’s also two road matchups – both in hitter’s parks – which limits his overall upside and appeal. If you need the wins and strikeouts in 15 teamers, you can throw caution to the wind and try it out. If you’re protecting ratios, I’d avoid.

Jeffrey Springs (@ Dodgers, @ Giants)

Springs’ first season with the Athletics hasn’t quite gone according to plan, as the 32-year-old southpaw has registered an uninspiring 4.81 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and a 32/19 K/BB ratio across his 39 1/3 innings. Now he gets a dangerous road two-step in which he’ll battle two of the best offenses in all of baseball. While Springs has shown flashes, there’s far too much ratio risk baked into those starts for me to feel comfortable rolling him out there, especially when he’ll be a major underdog in both starts. Maybe in some 15 teamers if you don’t have better options, but I’d try to avoid this one if at all possible.

Cade Povich (vs. Twins, vs. Nationals)

This is one of those scenarios where a stoppable force meets a moveable object. Has Povich pitched well this season? No, he sports a 5.55 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 35 2/3 innings. Has he pitched well recently? Also no, he has been bombed in two of his last four starts including a rough outing against the Twins his last time out. The matchups are enticing though, even though both are at home, giving some credence to the idea of rolling him out there. I don’t think I would take the plunge in 12 teamers or shallower formats, but I’m probably throwing caution to the wind and trying it out in 15 team leagues.

Tanner Houck (@ Tigers, vs. Braves)

This is another one that’s very interesting. Houck has yet to win a game this season and sports a horrifying 6.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and a 32/14 K/BB ratio over his 41 1/3 innings through his first eight starts. Pretty terrible. He has shown signs recently of getting on track though, giving up two runs or fewer in three of his last four outings while striking out six or more batters three times during that same stretch. The Tigers have been crushing opposing right-handers though and the Braves seem to be coming around as well. If you need the strikeouts and aren’t trying to protect ratios, you could take a swing here in both 12 and 15 team leagues. Just be aware that you could wind up with one of Houck’s patented disaster outings.

Jonathan Cannon (@ Reds, @ Cubs)

Here’s something crazy, I don’t actually think that Jonathan Cannon is a bad pitcher. He’s just very difficult to use from a fantasy perspective. The 24-year-old hurler has posted a 4.09 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and a 33/17 K/BB ratio over 44 innings on the season while earning a pair of victories. That’s about what you can expect from him. Middling ratios, low strikeouts and the occasional chance at a win. If the matchups were better, there may be some utility to streaming him for the upcoming two-start week. The matchups aren’t good though – as he’ll take on two strong offenses in two hitter’s parks. Unless you’re absolutely desperate to get a live arm into your lineup for next week, I’d stay away.

Emerson Hancock (vs. Yankees, @ Padres)

As far as two-start weeks go, it doesn’t get much more difficult than having to battle the Yankees and Padres. While Hancock has shown some promise in his brief big league career, he holds an unfavorable 5.70 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and a 17/7 K/BB ratio over 23 ⅔ innings on the season. Sometimes when you play with fire, you wind up getting burned. That’s what will happen to you if you try to trot Hancock out there for his two starts this week.

National League

Strong Plays

Cristopher Sánchez (vs. Cardinals, vs. Pirates)

Sánchez has shown no ill-effects of the forearm issue that gave him a scare a couple of weeks ago as he has continued to dominate whenever he takes the mound. The 28-year-old southpaw has gone 4-1 with a 2.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and a 44/14 K/BB ratio over 37 1/3 innings. Look for that same type of stellar production this week as he gets two terrific matchups at home, welcoming in the Cardinals and Pirates. He’s one of the top overall options on the board.

Paul Skenes (@ Mets, @ Phillies)

While the two matchups look tough on paper, and both are on the road, fantasy managers will want to throw Skenes out there in every possible matchup. The dominant 22-year-old right-hander has posted a 2.77 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and a 47/12 K/BB ratio over 48 2/3 innings through his first eight starts and it feels like he’s just starting to hit his stride. He should be started in every single league for the duration of the season, so there’s really nothing to think about here. Just enjoy the extra start from your ace this week.

Michael King (vs. Angels, vs. Mariners)

There really are some strong options on the board in the National League this week. King gets a pair of very favorable matchups from American League West opponents and gets the added benefit of both starts coming in the spacious confines of Petco Park. He has also been a monster on the mound this season, delivering a 4-1 record, 2.22 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and a 48/14 K/BB ratio over 44 2/3 innings. Another no-brainer, should be started in every single league.

Merrill Kelly (@ Giants, vs. Rockies)

Kelly’s early-season numbers were heavily skewed by one nine-run disaster outing against the Yankees in New York. He has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his other seven starts and sports a sparkling 1.05 WHIP over 44 innings on the season. He now draws a pair of strong matchups including one at home against the Rockies in which he’ll be a massive favorite to earn a victory. There’s absolutely zero reason to sit Kelly in any sized formats this week. He’s a must start everywhere and represents one of the best overall options on the board.

Colin Rea (vs. Marlins, vs. White Sox)

Some may think that putting Colin Rea in the strong plays group may be a stretch, but when you look at the whole picture it’s really quite simple. Despite the fact that he’s coming off of his worst start of the season, the 34-year-old right-hander has compiled a masterful 2.43 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and a 25/7 K/BB ratio over his first 29 2/3 innings on the season. When you add in the fact that he’s taking on two of the absolute worst offenses in all of baseball – with both starts coming at home – and the table is set for a dreamy two-start week. Sure, it’s possible that he could get blown up in one of those outings and you’ll question yourself for putting so much faith in Colin Rea, that’s natural. On paper though, it doesn’t get much better than this. I would start him with complete confidence in all formats.



Spencer Schwellenbach (vs. Nationals, @ Red Sox)

While he hasn’t had the greatest luck in terms of victories (just one on the season), Schwellenbach has pitched extremely well through his first eight starts, posting a 3.61 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and a 43/9 K/BB ratio over 47 1/3 innings. That’s the type of production that fantasy managers should be happy to roll out there every week for a single start, let alone for a two-start week where the matchups are nothing to fear. If you’re got him, you should be starting him for the upcoming week.



Chad Patrick (@ Guardians, vs. Twins)

Patrick has quietly done a tremendous job through his first eight outings (seven starts) for the Brewers, compiling a 3.08 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and a 32/12 K/BB ratio across 38 innings of work. He now draws an appetizing two-start week, getting to battle Ben Lively and the Guardians in the front half and then Simeon Woods Richardson and the Twins in the second start. He’s a player that I would be actively targeting if he was available on waivers and would be using in all leagues in which I already had him rostered.

Matthew Liberatore (@ Phillies, @ Royals)

The Cardinals have an embarrassment of riches in their pitching pipeline at the moment and Liberatore leads the charge. He has been sizzling through his first seven starts on the season, producing a 3.07 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and a 38/6 K/BB ratio. Once considered a questionable streaming option, he has blossomed into an every week start. The matchups are middling this week, with a tough one against the Phillies in Philadelphia before a soft landing against the Royals in Kansas City to finish the week. I’d start in him all leagues.

Decent Plays

Grant Holmes (vs. Nationals, @ Red Sox)

While he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations so far this season, Holmes hasn’t pitched poorly either – posting a 4.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and a 40/20 K/BB ratio over 39 1/3 innings through his first eight appearances (seven starts). The matchups aren’t scary this week, meaning that he should be able to rack up double-digit strikeouts across the two starts with a decent chance to snag a victory. That’s probably enough for me to roll him out there in 12 team leagues and I’m using him without question in 15 team formats.

Jake Irvin (@ Braves, @ Orioles)

The two matchups aren’t great this week, but it’s hard to ignore just how well Irvin has pitched through his first eight starts for the Nationals this season – compiling a 3.94 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and a 33/14 K/BB ratio over 48 frames. The lack of strikeouts is the biggest reason he isn’t considered a weekly streaming option, but with two starts lined up for next week that won’t be a problem. Ultimately his value for the week will come down to whether or not he can earn a victory in one of those outings. I think he’s worth the gamble in 15 team leagues and I may even trot him out there in 12 team formats if I was hurting for more quality options.

David Peterson (vs. Pirates, @ Yankees)

Peterson has pitched fairly well through his first seven starts with the Mets, with a solid 3.52 ERA and 36 strikeouts through his first 38 1/3 innings, but the 1.38 WHIP leaves much to be desired. He gets a mixed bag of matchups this week with a juicy home tilt against the Pirates to start his week before finishing with a potential buzzsaw against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. You’re certainly going to want him in there for the first start of the week, and I think that’s enough for me to use him in both 12 and 15 team formats. If the starts were reversed though, and the Yankees’ matchup was first, I’d have held off given the risk of his second start getting pushed back.

Justin Verlander (vs. Diamondbacks, vs. Athletics)

You may take a glance at his overall season line and want to sit the 42-year-old right-hander, seeing as he hasn’t won a single game through his first eight starts. But when you look deeper, you’ll see that his bullpen has blown three of his potential wins and that he has pitched to a 2.70 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 18 strikeouts over 23 ⅓ innings in his last four starts. He now gets a pair of decent matchups, with both of them coming at home in San Francisco. If Verlander doesn’t pick up his first victory of the season this week, I would be shocked.

Michael Soroka (@ Braves, @ Orioles)

The right-hander looked strong in his first start back from the injured list, piling up eight strikeouts over five-plus innings against the Guardians. He also tired late though and wound up giving up four runs in a losing effort. The talent has always been there, and he gets the added benefit of a revenge narrative against the Braves in Atlanta to open the week. There range of outcomes for Soroka this week is very large. I wouldn’t be surprised if he dominated both of his starts and won twice, I also wouldn’t be surprised if he wound up hanging 10 earned runs on your ERA over the course of the week. The ceiling is higher than most options available on the wire though, which has caused me to at least consider him this week.

Chase Dollander (@ Rangers, @ Diamondbacks)

This will probably be the highest on the list that any Rockies’ pitcher makes it this season, and I still feel uneasy about it. Dollander has been knocked around through his first six big league starts – registering a cringe-inducing 7.71 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over 28 innings. That’s not going to help anyone. He has at least punched out 25 hitters during that stretch though. He has also pitched marginally better on the road this season, and luckily for you both starts are away from Coors Field for the upcoming week. It’s still a gamble – you’re inviting in plenty of ratio risk by taking the chance here and he’s extremely unlikely to earn a victory — but I do think there’s at least some viability in deeper mixed leagues.

At Your Own Risk

Cal Quantrill (@ Cubs, vs. Rays)

Quantrill is another option that’s usually staring you in the face when you’re searching for two-start options to stream in deeper leagues, as he’s usually available on the waiver wire. He has pitched poorly through his first seven starts, with a woeful 7.11 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and a 22/11 K/BB ratio over 31 2/3 innings. We have seen him throw unexpected gems in the past, but I’m not sure that a matchup against the Cubs at Wrigley Field is the place where it’s going to happen again. Unless you’re already in a massive hole in wins and need to stream any starts you can find to make up ground there, I’d pass on this one.

Streamer City

Here are a couple of my hand-picked streaming options for the upcoming week that are readily available in most fantasy leagues. I’ll track these results throughout the season so you can see how my recommendations have performed.

American League

Patrick Corbin, Rangers, LHP (vs. Rockies - Wednesday 5/14)

We’re in the business of streaming anyone and everyone against this year’s version of the Rockies. Getting to face them away from Coors Field is just an added benefit. There’s very little reason to ever roster Patrick Corbin for a week in which he doesn’t make two starts. This is that exception. He’s rostered in only four percent of all Yahoo leagues.

National League

Ben Brown Cubs, RHP (vs. Marlins - Tuesday 5/13)

We will continue to pick on the Marlins as well. Brown hasn’t pitched well yet this season — posting a 4.95 ERA and ugly 1.65 WHIP over 36 1/3 innings on the season. He has also piled up 44 strikeouts though and he should add a significant amount to that total against a free-swinging Marlins’ squad on Tuesday. He’s rostered in only 13 percent of all Yahoo leagues.

Last Week’s Review

Tomoyuki Sugano, Orioles, RHP (@ Twins - Thursday 5/8)

Still waiting on this one as Sugano was pushed back a day to work against the Angels on Friday. We’re still confident in that spot being a viable streaming option.

Edward Cabrera Marlins, RHP (vs. White Sox - Saturday 5/10)

We won’t know how this one fares until Saturday. There’s still optimism that Cabrera will deliver a strong performance in this start.

