Wrist surgery complete for Haiden Deegan

One week after winning his second consecutive SuperMotocross World Championship, Haiden Deegan underwent minor surgery to remove hardware from his wrist. He suffered the wrist injury in January in a pre-season practice crash.

Deegan did not disclose the severity of his injury from that crash at the time nor after a massive incident on the first lap of the Monster Energy Supercross East opening race in Detroit, when he was swept into a Turn 1 crash and ultimately finished 16th in the Feature.

Despite riding with the injury, Deegan won the following round in Arlington, Texas, as well as in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in April and the season finale in Salt Lake City in May. Deegan finished second in the 250 East standings behind Tom Vialle.

When asked several times in the final races of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship, Deegan replied he had no immediate intention of moving up to the 450 division and would not be required to do so for at least two seasons since he failed to win the Supercross title.

Deegan has stated his desire to win one of the 250 SX championships before he moves up a class.

Deegan won the opening round of Pro Motocross two weeks later, amassed four more overall victories, and won the 2024 championship. In the SMX playoffs, he won five of six motos and the title.

More SuperMotocross News

Max Vohland joins ClubMX for 2025 and beyond

Joey Savatgy moves to Fire Power Honda

2025 Supercross schedule | 2025 Motocross schedule

Jordon Smith ends Star Racing tenure with a podium

Chase Sexton diagnosed with bone contusion

Eli Tomac replaces Chase Sexton on MXoN Team USA

What riders said after SuperMotocross Round 3 in Las Vegas

450 Results from Las Vegas | 250 results

Jett Lawrence sweeps SMX Round 3, claims championship

Cooper Webb joins Team USA for MXoN on a 250

