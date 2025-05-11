Chase Sexton wins seventh 2025 Supercross race in Salt Lake City 450, Cooper Webb crowned champion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: Chase Sexton dominated and won his seventh victory of the season, but Cooper Webb finished well enough to claim his third championship.

Seeming to ride tight at times, Webb’s fourth-place finish was enough to score a two-point win on Sexton despite winning two fewer races during the season.

Last week in Denver, there was a three-way battle for second with Justin Cooper waiting patiently behind Webb as Malcolm Stewart pressured both. Those same riders were embroiled in the podium battle, but Webb decided discretion was better than valor and gave up the positions before settling into a comfortable position behind teammate Cooper.

Joey Savatgy rounded out the top five.

Holeshot winner Aaron Plessinger faded to sixth at the checkers.

In Race Notes

Aaron Plessinger earned the holeshot with Cooper Webb and Chasse Sexton chasing. But Plessinger stumbled on Lap 1 and Webb took the lead.

Sexton took second on the following lap Shane McElrath, Justin Cooper and other to get around. Plessinger fell to seventh.

Webb and Sexton battled for the lead on Lap 3. Sexton pressed hard but clean, so Webb lets him go. Webb needs to finish only fifth or better and cannot afford to crash.

McElrath and Cooper were not too far behind.

Cooper made the pass for third on Lap 6. He entered with a pair of consecutive podiums.

On Lap 11, Cooper pressured Webb. He can afford to let his teammate pass, but Webb is not very far ahead of McElrath and Malcolm Stewart for fifth.

Only six seconds separated second from sixth.

Stewart passes McElrath for fourth on Lap 14 when McElrath crashes.

Now, second to sixth is 10 seconds.

Stewart moved into third on Lap 17. He will not be as patient if he catches Webb.

One lap later, Stewart makes a tight pass on Webb. Webb slows to keep from riding off course and Cooper moved into third. In fourth, Webb still had a points advantage.

Fourth to sixth was now 10 seconds.

Webb stayed close to Cooper. He cannot afford to allow the gap to fifth to shrink.

