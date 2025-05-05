Supercross 2025 results: 250 highlights, finish order, at Denver, Haiden Deegan wins round and title

Haiden Deegan passed Cole Davies late in Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, and won his third feature of the season after leading the last two laps of the 250 West divisional race. By knocking Davies off course into a flat area surrounded by berms, he rode to a 13-second win as the only rider who could have contested his championship hopes in Salt Lake City lost enough points to allow Deegan to clinch the 2025 250 West championship.

Deegan finished second in the 2023 and 2024 250 East championships in his first two full-time attempts at this level. Throughout the season, he repeatedly expressed the importance of winning all three SuperMotocross championships before moving up to the 450 division. Deegan will enter the 2025 250 Pro Motocross season as the defending champion. He has also won the first two SuperMotocross World Championship 250 titles.

Julien Beaumer came out of the gates strong at the beginning of the season with second-place finishes in the two Anaheim, California, races and a victory in San Diego. He did not grace the podium again in his next five starts. His fortune changed in Denver, where he overcame a sixth-place finish in his heat and a sixth-place start in the feature at the conclusion of Lap 1. Beaumer steadily worked his way through the field, climbing to fifth on Lap 3, fourth on Lap 4, and into podium contention on Lap 13. Beaumer was destined to finish third before the late-race contact between Deegan and Davies.

Garrett Marchbanks was another beneficiary of the internecine battle. He moved his way through the field from eighth on the opening lap to fourth on Lap 13. Marchbanks scored his second consecutive podium in 250 West only competition, but he struggled in the most recent East / West Showdown and will have to face the Eastern divisional riders again this week in Salt Lake City.

Jordon Smith gave Triumph its first win in Glendale, Arizona, and then immediately hit hard times. He crashed in the first feature of a Triple Crown format in Arlington, Texas, and finished 22nd. Still banged up from that accident, he was 12th in Seattle, Washington, and ninth in Philadelphia. Smith would undoubtedly have preferred to finish on the podium, but his fourth-place finish was a step in the right direction.

Davies was on his way to a third consecutive victory before he mismanaged traffic and allowed Deegan to close in on the lead. Finishing fifth tied for his third-worst result of the season. He was also fifth in the Indianapolis East / West Showdown.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 16 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat 1

Heat 2

250 West Rider Points

250 Combined Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 16 in Denver:

1. 38 Haiden Deegan, Yamaha

2. 23 Julien Beaumer, KTM

3. 36 Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki

4. 19 Jordon Smith, Triumph

5. 100 Cole Davies, Yamaha *

6. 37 Coty Schock, Yamaha

7. 93 Michael Mosiman, Yamaha

8. 98 Drew Adams, Kawasaki

9. 30 Jo Shimoda, Honda

10. 166 Enzo Lopes, Yamaha

11. 61 Cole Thompson, Yamaha

12. 101 Dylan Walsh, Kawasaki

13. 134 Avery Long, KTM

14. 115 Gavin Towers, Honda

15. 64 Robbie Wageman, Yamaha

16. 302 Parker Ross, Honda

17. 63 Hunter Yoder, Kawasaki

18. 334 Brad West, Yamaha

19. 58 Derek Kelley, Yamaha

20. 65 Lux Turner, KTM

21. 775 CJ Benard, KTM

22. 85 Max Sanford, Kawasaki

* Holeshot

