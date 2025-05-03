2025 Supercross Denver qualifying results for Round 16 450s, 250s: Chase Sexton, Julien Beamer lead Q1

DENVER, Colorado: Chase Sexton (450s) and Julien Beaumer (250s) led the first qualification session.

Sexton needs to gain points over Cooper Webb this week in order to take the title fight to next week’s finale in Salt Lake City.

Beaumer is riding for respect with a 26-point gap to the championship leader.

Denver Supercross Qualification 1

Sexton blistered the field in Qualification 1 with a lap of 49.224 that was more than a second faster than Malcolm Stewart (50.373).

Aaron Plessinger (50.575) took the final spot.

Cooper Webb (50.785) never found a quick lap and landed seventh on the chart.

The red flag waved halfway through the first qualification session for an incident with Fredrik Noren. He was ejected from his bike going over the Finish Line jump.

450 Group A Qualification 1 Results

In 250s, Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies were getting racy on the first lap. They ran out of room in a turn and Davies hit the ground.

Beaumer (50.147) posted the fastest lap in the first qualification session while seeking to answer Deegan’s domination in the first part of the season.

Garrett Marchbanks (50.701) landed third on the chart.

250 Group A Qualification 1 Results

Denver Supercross Free Practice

Stewart set the pace early with the fastest lap in Free Practice. At 50.171 seconds, he was 0.050 seconds ahead of Sexton.

Justin Cooper posted the third fastest time.

Webb (51.351) was well down the order in sixth, but that is not uncommon territory for the points leader. He tends to save his speed for when it counts.

450 Group A Free Practice Results

Deegan can wrap up the championship this week with a win and fifth-place finish for Davies. Deegan set the fastest lap in Free Practice with a 50.585-second lap. Davies (52.211) landed seventh.

Beaumer (51.110) was second on the chart with Jo Shimoda (51.414) third.

250 Group A Free Practice Results

More SuperMotocross News

Kevin Moranz wins PulpMX Privateer Challenge

Ken Roczen to miss final two SX races

Denver Preview | Betting Guide

Drew Adams returns in Denver

Pittsburgh Recap | 450 Results | 250 Results

Seth Hammaker’s Northeast success

Justin Barcia to miss the final three SX rounds

Jerry Robin paralyzed in NJ crash

Mitchell Oldenburg renews with Beta

Robbie Wageman returns to racing

