MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 14 New Jersey Seth Hammaker celebrates win.JPG
Northeast success has Seth Hammaker poised for the 250 East championship
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Talladega starting lineup: Zane Smith wins first career NASCAR Cup pole
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
Chevron Championship 2025 prize money: Full purse payout for LPGA’s first major

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoalbaleba_250426.jpg
Baleba’s 93rd-minute belter gives Brighton lead
nbc_pl_newips_250426.jpg
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Ipswich Town MWK 34
nbc_pl_wolvlei_250426.jpg
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Leicester City MWK 34

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
  Dan Beaver
  Dan Beaver
2025 SuperMotocross Round 15 Pittsburgh LIVE Updates, leaderboard, news, results

Bookmark this page for live updates from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

 Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
SX 2025 Rd 15 Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium.jpg

Feld Entertainment / Align Media

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania: Rain overnight has created a heavy track at Acrisure Stadium, much like the Monster Energy Supercross series witnessed in Philadelphia. Chase Sexton won that event and began closing the distance on Cooper Webb. He will try to keep that momentum alive.

The field will roll off without Northeast native Justin Barcia in the field after he aggravated a knee injury last week in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Hometown fans will have Seth Hammaker to cheer this week, however, as he strives to retain the red plate.

Updates
Pittsburgh Schedule
By
Dan Beaver
  

Qualification

2:13 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1 (was 1:05)

2:26 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1 (was 1:20)

2:39 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1 (was 1:35)

2:52 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1 (was 1:50)

3:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1 (was 2:05)

3:18 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1 (was 2:20)

3:47 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2 (was 3:20)

4:00 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2 (was 3:35)

4:13 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2 (was 3:50)

4:26 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2 (was 4:05)

4:39 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2 (was 4:20)

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:04 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:18 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:33 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:47 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:23 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:34 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:55 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

9:28 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
By
Dan Beaver
  

Check out some stories you may have missed during the week.

More SuperMotocross News

PA-native Seth Hammaker poised for champ bid
Justin Barcia to miss the final three SX rounds
Pittsburgh betting odds, predictions
Pittsburgh Preview
Jerry Robin paralyzed in NJ crash
New Jersey Recap | 450 Results | 250 Results
Mitchell Oldenburg renews with Beta
Robbie Wageman returns to racing
Jorge Prado returns to training
Daxton Bennick suffers compression fracture
Chase Sexton controls his SX fate