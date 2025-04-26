2025 SuperMotocross Round 15 Pittsburgh LIVE Updates, leaderboard, news, results
Bookmark this page for live updates from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania: Rain overnight has created a heavy track at Acrisure Stadium, much like the Monster Energy Supercross series witnessed in Philadelphia. Chase Sexton won that event and began closing the distance on Cooper Webb. He will try to keep that momentum alive.
The field will roll off without Northeast native Justin Barcia in the field after he aggravated a knee injury last week in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Hometown fans will have Seth Hammaker to cheer this week, however, as he strives to retain the red plate.
Qualification
2:13 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1 (was 1:05)
2:26 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1 (was 1:20)
2:39 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1 (was 1:35)
2:52 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1 (was 1:50)
3:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1 (was 2:05)
3:18 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1 (was 2:20)
3:47 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2 (was 3:20)
4:00 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2 (was 3:35)
4:13 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2 (was 3:50)
4:26 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2 (was 4:05)
4:39 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2 (was 4:20)
Evening Program
6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies
7:04 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
7:18 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
7:33 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
7:47 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
8:23 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
8:34 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
8:55 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
9:28 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
