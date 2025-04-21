Jerry Robin paralyzed after vicious New Jersey crash; Road to Recovery initiative created

Privateer Jerry Robin crashed in qualification for Round 14 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and had to have his T3-T9 vertebrae fused.

“Well this is a tough one to write,” Robin posted on his Instagram page. “Had to get T3-T9 fused yesterday after that crash. The [three] into that rhythm was huge and no room for error and unfortunately when I was putting my foot back on the peg the tip of my boot caught my rear brake pedal just barely. Was enough to not make it and with how steep the transitions were it threw [me] forward, landed head first into the next [three] footer and instantly went paralyzed.

“As of now I’m belly button down paralyzed, surgeon was able to completely straighten my spine which is a huge positive and there was some fragments that they got out of my spinal cord and they had some they had to leave in there. We will see what this journey brings I’m hopeful I can walk again; going to be a hell of a tough road and I’ll just have to stay as positive I can, thank you so much to everyone that reached out I really am thankful for all of the love and support. Tough to make a tiny mistake like that and have my life change in the blink of an eye. Was riding really good this year but unfortunately it’s part of the sport.”

Robin was 21st entering New Jersey on the strength of three top-15 finishes.

A page has been created at Road2Recovery.com to provide a way for fans to support the injured rider.

The Road2Recovery page describes his injuries as such: “His full list of injuries include fractures to the T5 and T6 vertebrae with retropulsion likely transecting the spinal cord. Non-displaced fracture of the right fourth and fifth posterior ribs. Non displaced fractures of the right fourth rib at the costovertebral junction and posterior rib, right fifth posterior rib and right sixth posterior rib. Additional subacute chronic bilateral rib fractures.

The start of his treatment included a surgery to stabilize his spine and remove pressure. During surgery Jerry had his spine fused from T3-T9, while in there the surgeon was able to fully straighten his spinal cord which is a huge positive.”

The Road 2 Recover Foundation is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit organization founded to help AMA licensed professional SuperMotocross athletes with financial assistance as well as emotional support to the athlete and family.

