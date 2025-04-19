 Skip navigation
Mitchell Oldenburg renews with Beta Motorcycles through 2026.

  Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published April 19, 2025 10:20 AM

Mitchell Oldenburg and the Liqui Moly Beta Race Team have renewed their contract through the 2026 SuperMotocross League schedule. This announcement comes one week after teammate Benny Bloss also renewed his contract.

In addition to their full time Monster Energy Supercross campaigns, Bloss and Oldenburg will also compete in select outdoor Pro Motocross events.

“I’m beyond grateful and excited to be with the Beta Factory Race Team for another year,” said Mitchell Oldenburg in a news release. “We have had some good finishes so far, and everyone has been really fun to work with! It’s a relief to get a deal done this early in the year, and I’m fired up for 2026!”

Oldenburg turned pro in 2013 and has accumulated multiple top-five and podium finishes in the 250SX class.

“We are excited to have Mitchell back next season. His work ethic and performance have exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to achieving even more success together in the future,” said Carlen Gardner, Supercross Race Team Manager.

Oldenburg is currently 12th in the Supercross standings.