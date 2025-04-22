Supercross 2025 Pittsburgh preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch

The 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season is down to its last three races as they head into Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for the first time in more than 40 years.

To put that into perspective, the premier class at the time was 250cc, and there was no undercard. Legends Bob Hannah (1978) and Broc Glover (1983) were the winners, as everyone in the field will need to learn the characteristics of the new dirt.

This is the fourth and final race of the Northeast Tour, and weather could play a factor again. As of Tuesday’s writing, Friday shows a 20 to 40 percent chance of precipitation in the morning, running through early afternoon on Saturday, but there should be time for the clouds to clear. After back-to-back daytime races, the Round 14 schedule reverts to the evening with opening ceremonies kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Chase Sexton has the momentum with three wins and a second-place finish in the last five rounds. In Philadelphia, Sexton told NBC Sports he would win the championship if he won the remaining races. Two down; three to go.

If Sexton can win the final five races of the season, he will be the fourth rider in Supercross history to do so, according to WeWentFast.com. Chad Reed ended the 2003 season with six wins, but had to settle for second in the points. In 2007, James Stewart won seven races at the end and scored the championship. The GOAT, Ricky Carmichael won an incredible 13 races at the end of 2001 in route to the title.

Cooper Webb has a nine-point lead and podium finishes in 10 of the last nine rounds. He’s finished worse than fourth only once this season, but that will not matter if Sexton wins the final three rounds. Suffice it to say, there is plenty of anxiety to go around at the front of the pack.

The area is better known for outdoor racing, with Pro Motocross’ headquarters 75 miles down the road in Morgantown, West Virginia. High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, is in spitting distance of the HQ, and Steel City Raceway was 20 miles east of Acrisure Stadium.

Thoughts will be heavy this week as the field lines up without Jerry Robin. The privateer crashed in qualification last week and hit the face of the next jump at a catastrophic angle. He underwent surgery to fuse several vertebrae and is currently paralyzed from the waist down. The surgery was as successful as possible, and Robin is hoping he will walk again. A Road2Recovery.com page has been created for fans who wish to donate to help defray his bills.

In the 250 East division, Seth Hammaker has a three-point lead over RJ Hampshire. If he can hold onto his advantage through Pittsburgh and the season-ending race in Salt Lake City, Hammaker will give Pro Circuit Kawasaki its first Supercross title in nearly six years (five years, eight months, and 16 days, to be precise).

There have been 11 winners in 14 250 SX races. Tom Vialle still has a shot at winning the championship, but it is becoming increasingly likely that he will have to win one of his last two attempts to defend his 2024 title. Last week, Hammaker became the first East rider to win multiple races, joining Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies from the West. Vialle has four podiums and six top-fives to his credit.

A remarkable 42 riders have scored top-10s in the 250 division. Last week, Devin Simonson and Luke Neese added their names to the list.

2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Chase Sexton (5 wins, 9 podiums, 12 top-fives, 14 top-10s)

Cooper Webb (4 wins; 11 podiums, 13 top-fives, 14 top-10s)

Ken Roczen (1 win, 7 podiums, 11 top-fives, 12 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (1 win, 5 podiums, 6 top-fives, 12 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 win, 2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 13 top-10s)

Jett Lawrence (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Eli Tomac (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (1 podium, 6 top-fives, 1110 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (1 podium, 1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (2 top-fives, 11 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (2 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Justin Hill (1 top-five, 10 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (1 top-five, 5 top-10s)

Benny Bloss (4 top-10s)

Colt Nichols (1 top-10)

Logan Leitzel (1 top-10)

Dean Wilson (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (2 wins, 7 podiums, 8 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Cole Davies (2 wins, 4 podiums, 6 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (2 wins, 3 podiums, 6 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 win, 5 podiums, 6 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (1 win, 3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (1 win, 1 podium, 4 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (1 win, 1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Tom Vialle (4 podiums, 6 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Cullin Park (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Gage Linville (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 top-five, 6 top-10s)

Justin Rodbell (1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Anthony Bourdon (3 top-10s)

Austin Forkner (3 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (2 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (2 top-10s)

Hardy Munoz (2 top-10s)

Cole Thompson (2 top-10)

Henry Miller (2 top-10s)

Enzo Lopes (2 top-10s)

Drew Adams (1 top-10)

Parker Ross (1 top-10)

Levi Kitchen (1 top-10)

Lux Turner (1 top-10)

Jett Reynolds (1 top-10)

Gavin Towers (1 top-10)

Lance Kobusch (1 top-10)

Jack Chambers (1 top-10)

Mark Fineis (1 top-10)

Preston Taylor (1 top-10)

Devin Simonson (1 top-10)

Luke Neese (1 top-10)

Previous Pittsburgh Winners

250s (premier and only class)

1983: Broc Glover (followed by David Bailey, Warren Reed)

1978: Bob Hannah (Marty Tripes, Jimmy Ellis)

