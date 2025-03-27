Supercross 2025 Seattle preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch

The Monster Energy Supercross series’ most far-flung market, Seattle, Washington, is set to host its 50th stadium race at Lumen Field with a history that dates back to the late 1970s. In terms of races in a market, Seattle ranks fifth behind Anaheim (85), Detroit (58), Houston (55), and Daytona Beach (52).

If Eli Tomac is removed from the record, the past five races in Seattle have been anyone’s affair. Tomac won three of those races and stood on the podium in one, but the best another rider has done in that span is score two podiums. Cooper Webb is the defending winner and he finished second in 2023. Jason Anderson stood on the podium in 2022 and 2018. No race was held in the market during the two seasons, 2020 and 2021, impacted by COVID-19.

Chase Sexton finished second in Seattle last year, Ken Roczen was second in 2019, and Justin Barcia was third in 2023. Barcia has a victory in the market in 2013, making him and Webb the only two venue winners. No other rider entered this week has stood on the box since 2017.

Webb’s claim to be the favorite is underscored by a current streak of results sixth or better in the last four rounds held in Seattle. Webb is the odds’ favorite this week with a line of +150, but current momentum for Sexton (+180) places the two riders close in the traders’ analysis.

The season ends with a string of open-air stadiums, which adds to the festival atmosphere of the series. But it also has its drawbacks. As of Thursday, the forecast for Seattle calls for a 90 percent chance of rain on Friday (Press Day) and a 60 percent chance on Saturday, peaking at about 1 p.m. local time and falling off as the evening progresses. Seattle has a history of muddy races, most recently in 2018 when Tomac won, but the past several events have been dry. That may change on Saturday.

Webb’s podium streak ended at six last week, but he still has he overall advantage this season with seven such finishes to Sexton’s and Roczen’s six. Webb, Sexton, and Malcolm Stewart are each perfect in regard to top-10s.

The 250 division is likewise wide open. Jo Shimoda finished third in Seattle last year, and Michael Mosiman was on the podium in 2022, but the remainder of the top riders since 2018 have either moved up to the premier division or the East Coast.

The 250 West riders have not raced in a standard-format, standalone round since Anaheim 2. Glendale and Arlington were Triple Crown rounds and Indianapolis was the first of three East / West Showdowns, so that could alter the mathematics this week.

Seattle will feature a first-time venue winner, but the real question is whether the list of new season winners continues. In the combined coastal divisions, Haiden Deegan is the only repeat winner, and a lot of strength is represented throughout the field this week. A 15-minute feature does not allow riders to make mistakes in the opening laps, and that has been Deegan’s Achilles’ Heel in his short career.

The parity at the front of the field is not the only place where the wealth has been spread. In the first 11 rounds, 32 riders have finished in the top 10; 19 of these racers also have top-fives to their credit.

The mud will throw the round wide open.

2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Cooper Webb (3 wins; 7 podiums, 9 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (3 wins, 6 podiums, 9 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Ken Roczen (1 win, 6 podiums, 8 top-fives, 9 top-10s)

Jett Lawrence (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Eli Tomac (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 win, 2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 10 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (2 podiums, 3 top-five, 8 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (1 podium, 5 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (1 top-five, 9 top-10s)

Justin Hill (1 top-five, 7 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (4 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (4 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (3 top-10s)

Benny Bloss (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (2 wins, 5 podiums, 6 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (1 win, 2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (1 win, 1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Nate Thrasher (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Tom Vialle (3 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Cole Davies (2 podiums, 4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 top-five, 4 top-10s)

Anthony Bourdon (3 top-10s)

Cullin Park (3 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (2 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (2 top-10s)

Austin Forkner (2 top-10s)

Hardy Munoz (2 top-10s)

Drew Adams (1 top-10)

Parker Ross (1 top-10)

Cole Thompson (1 top-10)



Henry Miller (1 top-10)

Enzo Lopes (1 top-10)

Lux Turner (1 top-10)

Jett Reynolds (1 top-10)

Previous Seattle Winners

450s

2024: Cooper Webb (Followed by Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence)

2023: Eli Tomac (Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia)

2022: Eli Tomac (Jason Anderson, Marvin Musquin)

2019: Marvin Musquin (Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac)

2018: Eli Tomac (Jason Anderson, Marvin Musquin)

250s

2024: Levi Kitchen (RJ Hampshire, Jo Shimoda)

2023: Jett Lawrence (RJ Hampshire, Cameron McAdoo)

2022: Hunter Lawrence (Christian Craig, Michael Mosiman)

2019: Dylan Ferrandis (Adam Cianciarulo, Jimmy Decotis)

2018: Aaron Plessinger (Chase Sexton, Adam Cianciarulo)

