Jalek Swoll extends Factory Triumph contract through 2026

Jalek Swoll secured an extension to his Factory Triumph contract, which will now see him with the team until the end of the 2026 SuperMotocross season.

“I’m super-excited to announce my contract extension with Triumph Factory Racing,” Swoll said in a news release. “I’m also really proud of what we’ve achieved together since I joined the team and I’m excited to keep building on what we’ve delivered so far.

“I was in a really good place with my speed before my injury this off-season and I was ready to contend for wins, so when I’m back racing the goal remains the same. Being offered a contract extension while being injured isn’t something I’m taking for granted and I can’t wait to be back at the races with the team and showing everyone what we can do.”

Swoll was scheduled to ride in the Monster Energy Supercross 250 West division until he injured his Achilles tendon in a practice crash. He moved to the Eastern roster, but with the severity of the injury, he will not return until the Pro Motocross seasons, according to the release.

And that is good news for another reason. As the only Factory Triumph rider last year, he gave the iconic British brand its first Supercross top-five in an East / West Showdown in Nashville, Tennessee, and its first podium with a third-place finish in Unadilla, New York. Swoll immediately followed that with another Motocross top-five in Mechanicsville, Maryland, the following week.

Factory Triumph increased to a four-rider roster in 2025.

Swoll qualified for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship before suffering an injury in the first playoff race in Concord, North Carolina.

