Jalek Swoll injures Achilles tendon, will not make Supercross 250 West opener

Jalek Swoll has injured his Achilles tendon and will switch from the 250 West division to 250 East at the very least, according to RacerXOnline.com. The injury is severe enough that he may be forced to miss the East Coast opener in Tampa, Florida in Round 5 of the Monster Energy Supercross season.

“Entering his second season with the Triumph Racing Factory Team, Swoll was eager to build upon his successful 2024 campaign,” Factory Triumph said in a press release. “Initial symptoms indicate a tendon injury, although Jalek will undergo further detailed medical analysis for a full diagnosis.”

That injury necessitates that Stylez Robertson move to West to give Swoll a chance to heal. He will race alongside Jordon Smith as Austin Forkner, who was originally designated for the West division will shift to the East in the eventuality that Swoll’s return is delayed. Triumph views Smith and Forkner as their best opportunities to win a 250 divisional title as Robertson missed last year with an injury.

“Swapping coasts for Austin and Stilez will ensure that we have the best representation on the gate possible and continue to build on the successes we had last year,” said Ian Kimber, Head of Global Racing Programs for Triumph.

