Denver Supercross 2025, Round 16: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Two races remain in the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season; two riders are vying for the title at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, and both have an equally strong chance to win this weekend.

Cooper Webb is the defending champion, with Chase Sexton victorious in his championship season of 2023.

That 2023 race underscores another important note, however, Sexton’s path to victory that year was cleared when Eli Tomac ruptured his Achilles tendon and could not complete the final two races. Anything can happen at this stage of the season.

Supercross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines at Denver: Cooper Webb heavily favored for title Needing only to finish third or better in each of the last two races, Cooper Webb is favored by nearly 800 points to win the 450 Championship.

With seven riders winning 450 races this season, there is still time to add a historic eighth. The recent retirements of Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson eliminated some likely contenders, but after scoring his second podium of the season, Justin Cooper is the most likely rider to add his name to the list.

In the 250 division, 12 riders have won races this season. Two of three riders with multiple victories, Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies, are in the 250 West division, but there is plenty of talent among the winless riders and a 13th name could be added to the list.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 16 of the 2025 Supercross season at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 16 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, will begin live Saturday, May 3, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 4, on NBC and Monday, May 5, on CNBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

DENVER ENTRY LISTS

450 and 250 Entry list

DENVER TRACK MAP

DENVER EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

12:00 p.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice

12:10 p.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice

12:20 p.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice

12:30 p.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

12:40 p.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice

12:50 p.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

1:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1

1:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1

1:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1

1:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1

2:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1

2:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1

3:20 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

3:35 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

3:50 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

4:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

4:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

4:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:20 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:32 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:50 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

9:26 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

