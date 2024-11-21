NBC Sports, SuperMotocross League announce 2025 TV schedule

NBC Sports and Feld Entertainment announced all 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross League will be televised across Peacock, NBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will once more lead the coverage by streaming all races, qualification, and heats. Sixteen of these live races will be exclusively on Peacock. The platform will also provide on-demand replays of every race. Qualifiers and heats will be available exclusively on Peacock for every race throughout the season.

Eleven races (live and encore) will be presented on NBC, with five more on USA Network.

The season begins January 11, 2025, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, with an SMX Insider pre-race show at 7:30 p.m. ET followed by race action on USA Network and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

The much-anticipated SMX World Championship Playoffs will culminate with two Playoff rounds and the SMX World Championship Final. Playoff 1 will begin with an SMX Insider Pre-race show on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, followed by live racing at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Playoff 2 will also begin with an SMX Insider Pre-race show on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, followed by live racing at 3 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will be presented on NBC at Noon ET the next day.

The SMX World Championship Final will begin with a pre-race show on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock followed by live racing at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. Locations for all postseason playoffs will be announced in January.

Before the racing begins, NBC and Peacock will air the SMX Championship Preview Show on December 29, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET.

Ricky Carmichael (15-time champion), five-time champion James Stewart, Leigh Diffey, and Jason Weigandt headline the 2025 commentary team.

Will Christien and former veteran racer Jason Thomas will serve as reporters.

The outdoor Pro Motocross season of the SMX World Championship begins with the Fox Raceway National in Pala, California, on Saturday, May 24, 2025. at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

In 2024, the SMX World Championship Series averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 502,000 viewers for coverage on NBC, USA Network, and streaming simulcasts across Peacock and NBC Sports Digital, up 26 percent from 2023.

Across the full series, viewers streamed more than 1.9 billion total minutes of the 2024 SMX World Championship for Peacock exclusive races, up 24 percent from last year and marking a significant growth in the popularity of the sport.

Race Day Live will cover all regular and postseason SMX World Championship Series races exclusively on Peacock. Former racers Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo will host the pre-race program while Steven “Lurch” Scott and Haley Shanley join as reporters.

All televised rounds of the SMX World Championship Series on NBC and USA Network will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service.