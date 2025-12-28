 Skip navigation
Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons

  
Published December 28, 2025 05:56 PM

OTTAWA — Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons, Senators general manager Steve Staios said in a statement on Sunday.

Ullmark has a 14-8-5 record this season with a .881 save percentage and 2.95 goals-against average. He was pulled in the second period of the Senators’ 7-5 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday after allowing four goals on 14 shots.

Ullmark, a 32-year-old Swede, joined the Senators in a trade from the Boston Bruins in June 2024. He signed a four-year, $33 million contract extension with Ottawa last October.

Senators backup Leevi Merilainen has a .874 save percentage and 3.43 goals-against average in 10 appearances this season.

Ottawa next plays Monday at home against Columbus.