Team Solitaire will compete in both Supercross and Arenacross for 2026

Team Solitaire will compete in both Monster Energy Supercross and Arenacross in 2026.

Competing in both series will increase Team Solitaire’s footprint in dirt bike racing and reach new fans in the United States and Canada.

Supercross is the division of the SuperMotocross League that primarily competes in football or baseball stadiums. Arenacross typically builds its track in smaller venues, resulting in tighter racing.

By entering both series, Team Solitaire will split its staff and riders into multiple markets during weeks when both compete.

Arenacross began its season on October 11, 2025, in Huntington Beach, California, and continues into Round 2 on December 20, 2025, in Boise, Idaho.

Team Solitaire riders Cole Thompson and Robbie Wageman stood on the podium in second and third overall, respectively. Ryan Breece was the winner of the round. Highlighting the effort, Thompson made a dramatic pass in the final corner to win Moto 2. Wageman began the day with a heat win before finishing second to Breece in Moto 1.

Along with Thompson and Wageman, Dominique Thury will race with the team in the 2025-2026 season.



October 11, 2025: Huntington Beach, CA

December 20, 2025: Boise, ID (Ford Idaho Center)

January 3, 2026, Loveland, CO (Blue Arena)

January 9-10, 2026, [Doubleheader]: Toronto, ON (International Centre)

January 24, 2026: Memphis, TN (Agricenter Showplace Arena)

January 30-31, 2026: [Doubleheader] Calgary, AB (Calgary Stampede Park)

February 6, 2026: Prescott Valley, AZ (Findlay Toyota Center)

February 14, 2026: Reno, NV (Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center)

February 20, 2026: Guthrie, OK (Lazy E Arena)

February 27, 2026: Daytona Beach, FL (Daytona International Speedway)

