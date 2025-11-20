Supercross’ annual Cyber Week provides Holiday savings

Feld Motorsports announced its annual Cyber Week sale, in time for holiday shopping.

From November 20, through December 7, 2025, holiday shoppers can navigate to the Supercross web site and use the code CYB25X at the checkout and save up to 25 percent off the face value of tickets, making this a perfect gift for fans of dirt bike racing.

The 2026 Monster Energy Supercross schedule kicks off on January 10 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, and ends May 9 in Salt Lake City after completing 17 rounds of competition.

Fans looking to dive deeper should check out a full array of upgrades and VIP Experiences on the SMX Gift Guide page. Custom printable gift certificates are available for easy download to add a festive touch.

For the first time in 30 years, Supercross will visit Cleveland, Ohio, making this a new market for the series.

Also returning to the 2026 schedule will be stops in Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium and Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium.

Fans in Seattle, Washington, can even get a head start on their Valentine’s Day celebration as Lumen Field hosts a race on February 4th this year

With several high-profile riders switching rides this season, fans will want to see how their favorite athletes fare with their new teams. Former champions Eli Tomac, who trades a Monster Energy Yamaha for a Red Bull KTM, and Chase Sexton, making the move from KTM to the Monster Energy Kawasaki team, are joined by Jett Lawrence, Cooper Webb, and Jason Anderson as riders hoping to win another championship.

They will be challenged by Hunter Lawrence, RJ Hampshire, Justin Cooper, and Aaron Plessinger, who seek their first title.

In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan will attempt to defend his 250 West title before moving to the 450 division in Pro Motocross. Seth Hammaker, Julien Beaumer, and reigning SuperMotocross champion Jo Shimoda vie for their first Supercross titles.

Cole Davies, entering his sophomore season, plus Cameron McAdoo, Levi Kitchen, Austin Forkner, Max Anstie, Chance Hymas, and Nate Thrasher are all in the conversation for wins and championships in either division.

What to Know Before You Buy:



All-In Pricing: The price you see includes all fees.

Flexible Payment Options: Depending on the venue, you may be able to use Klarna or PayPal to spread out your payments over time.

2026 Monster Energy Supercross Schedule

January 10: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

January 17: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, California

January 24: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

January 31: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

February 7: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

February 14: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

February 21: AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

February 28: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

March 7: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

March 21: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

March 28: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

April 4: The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, Missouri

April 11: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

April 18: Huntington Field Bank, Cleveland, Ohio

April 25: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

May 2: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

May 9: Rice-Eccles Stadium. Salt Lake City, Utah

