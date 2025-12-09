Justin Barcia expects to race Supercross opener despite broken collarbone

Despite injuring his collarbone in a mid-November test on the new Ducati 450, which Justin Barcia and Dylan Ferrandis will debut in the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross opener, Barcia expects to line up for Anaheim 1 at Angel Stadium, on January 10, 2026.

“I’ve been able to start training on the dirt bike, but I like to keep it exciting on the dirt bike — extra exciting,” Barcia said during pre-season media sessions. “We didn’t have enough excitement on the new team, so I decided to go and have a little of a hiccup.

“I didn’t have a lot of time on the bike. I probably have a total of two weeks maybe, but the feeling I was getting obviously was good. We were on a base engine full stock, so we didn’t get into getting the power for Supercross yet, but all in all, it revs extremely hot, which is a really good thing for me.”

2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 10: Justin Barcia Justin Barcia missed seven SuperMotocross rounds in the middle of the season, but finished top 10 in points in all three series

Barcia moved into the 450 division in 2013 and has been competing at a high level ever since. Still, at the age of 33, bones don’t heal as quickly as they did in his 20s.

“Right now I’m right at three weeks [since the collarbone injury],” Barcia continued. “Usually with collarbones, it’s like four weeks, but this one’s going to be longer. Unfortunately, it’s just part of it. But [the goal is to race A1]. That’s the goal, but it’s week-by-week right now. So [I’ll] probably get another x-ray here in a week or so and see what it’s looking like.

“Will the doctor let me get back on the bike in four weeks? Probably not.”

Barcia was part of GasGas’ launch in 2021 and ushered them to the top of the podium in their inaugural race in Houston. As strong as Barcia has been in season-opening rounds, and with Ducati’s highly anticipated debut in 2026, it is critical for Barcia to be part of the lineup.

“So yeah, it’s tricky, but I’m just training, staying fit. My fitness is good. I mean, doing this for so long, we don’t stop really unless you have an injury and even when you have an injury, you’re still training and doing something. So fitness-wise I will be fine.”

My hope is around Christmas time I get back on bike, but again, we’ll see what the doctors say, but it’ll be tricky.”

While Barcia fully expects to mount up for Anaheim 1, he left a little room for the alternative.

“It’s just the unknown is the hardest thing, just not knowing if I’m going to be ready or not,” Barcia said, and then paused. “But ... I’ll be on the line on the line. I’m racing. So that’s in my head. I’m racing.’ I plan on it. I think [the timeline is] tight for sure, but I’m feeling really good.”

