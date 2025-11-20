Daxton Bennick departs Yamaha Star Racing in 2026

Daxton Bennick announced he will leave the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team after three years.

“Lot of memories made over the last [three] years with [Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha], I appreciate them all,” Bennick posted on social media. “Ready for the next chapter.”

The next chapter is rumored to be the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team.

Bennick suffered multiple concussions and a compression fracture in his back during 2025, which caused him to miss much of the season.

Bennick began the 2025 Supercross season with a podium in Tampa, Florida, and backed that up with another pair of top-fives in Birmingham, Alabama, and Foxborough, Massachusetts.

He started only three Pro Motocross rounds and failed to crack the top 10. Even with nine starts in the 28 regular season SuperMotocross League rounds, he qualified for the playoffs and finished 10th in the standings.

