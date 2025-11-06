Cooper Webb, Malcolm Stewart, and Jett and Hunter Lawrence highlight 42nd Paris Supercross roster

Representing the United States, Cooper Webb and Malcolm Stewart will battle Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence in the 42nd annual Pari Supercross on November 15th-16th, 2025, in the Paris la Defense Arena.

Webb was crowned the ‘King of Paris’ for the first time in his career in 2024 and looks to defend his title. If he can successfully score a second consecutive championship, he will become the first rider to do so since Marvin Musquin won in 2016-2017.

Defending will not be easy, however, as Jett Lawrence is out for revenge. He failed to score a second consecutive title last year after winning in 2023. Jett won five of six races in 2024, but failed to finish one of the Main Events and suffered a loss in points.

Hunter Lawrence finished second to Jett in 2023, but failed to podium last year.

Malcolm Stewart finished second overall in last year’s Paris Supercross after finishing on the podium in five races. Aaron Plessinger was initially scheduled to race, but continues to recover from health issues that sidelined him at the end of the 2025 Pro Motocross season.

Mitchell Harrison will also look to uphold American honor on his familiar No. 86.

The Paris Supercross will mark a milestone for Tom Vialle as he climbs aboard a 450 for the first time in his professional career. He was crowned the ‘Prince of Paris’ last year in the SX2 class.

