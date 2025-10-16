Hunter Yoder completes Club MX’s 2026 roster

Hunter Yoder will join ClubMX for the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship season.

Yoder entered the professional ranks in 2022, qualifying for two Supercross East events. He cracked the top 15 on a Honda in his second start in Foxborough, Massachusetts. His first top-10, an eighth-place finish, was earned in San Francisco on a Kawasaki in a career marked by multiple team and bike changes.

“It’s no secret that ClubMX is a force to be reckoned with on the track, but my trip to the facility made it clear why they do so well,” Yoder said in a news release. “If you think you know anything about them but haven’t been to their place, you’ll be as mind blown as I was. Some might say they are taking a chance on me, and I am taking a chance on them, but in our meetings it’s quite the opposite. We’re talking about top fives and podiums and we all believe we can get there. Their team is actually a team – everyone has a voice. Apparently, they voted me in and now it’s up to me to make it happen.”

Yoder qualified for the SuperMotocross playoffs with PRMX Racing last year as a wildcard rider and advanced into the feature twice. He finished 19th in St. Louis and 21st in Las Vegas.

“Hunter was a rider I targeted early in the recruitment process,” said Daniel Blair, ClubMX General Manager. “He fits exactly what we’re looking for at ClubMX. He’s a great starter and races with a chip on his shoulder, which is explainable. He lost his opportunity with Geico early in his big bike transition, fought back, and became a top 10 Supercross racer. He was an easy pick for me and I believe 2026 will be a breakout season for Hunter.”

More SuperMotocross News

KTM confirms departure of Chase Sexton

Colt Nichols renews with H.E.P. Twisted Tea Suzuki

Daytona’s Frank Kelleher seeks SMX playoff race

Red Bull KTM officially says goodbye, Tom Vialle heads back to MXGP

Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki agree to part ways

Jason Anderson signs with Suzuki, joins Ken Roczen on team

Team Australia wins 2025 MXoN, Team USA second

SuperMotocross track maps revealed

