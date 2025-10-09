 Skip navigation
Jorge Prado, Monster Energy Kawasaki agree to part ways

Published October 9, 2025 04:23 PM

Jorge Prado and Monster Energy Kawasaki have mutually agreed to terminate their contract early, leaving them currently without a 450 rider. Prado was one year into a three-year deal.

Prado’s former teammate, Jason Anderson, announced earlier in the week that he would join Dustin Pipes’ Suzuki squad in 2026.

“Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. has reached a settlement for the early release of Jorge Prado from his Kawasaki rider agreement, effective October 16, 2025,” the team announced on social media. “Kawasaki wishes the best for Jorge in his future endeavors.”

Prado’s inclusion in the 2025 SuperMotocross League was among the most highly anticipated moves during the offseason, but the Spanish champion made only two Monster Energy Supercross starts before suffering a shoulder injury. He finished outside the top 10 at both Anaheim 1 and San Diego. Given his experience with the MXGP that runs on outdoor tracks, his return to the Pro Motocross season was better but in 11 rounds there, he scored only two top-fives.

“Monster Energy Kawasaki is hard at work in preparation for the 2026 SMX World Championship and will announce its 450 Class and 250 Class SuperMotocross racing team in early November,” Kawasaki announced. “The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship kicks off on January 10, 2026 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.”

Speculation centers on Chase Sexton moving to the Kawasaki team in 2026, which opens the door for a rider swap. Prado rode a KTM from 2016 to 2021 in the European series.

