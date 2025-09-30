SuperMotocross League announces 2026 schedule

CLEVELAND, Ohio: The SuperMotocross League announced the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross schedules at Huntington Bank Field, a new Supercross venue for next season. Cleveland will host Round 14 of the 17-round season on April 18, 2025, effectively replacing Pittsburgh on the schedule. This is the first time Supercross has been in this market in more than 30 years.

Other highlights in 2026 are the return of NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. These venues have been in a two-year rotation in recent seasons.

Tickets on sale for all 17 rounds of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Supercross pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. ET, Tuesday September 10, for preferred customers and runs through next Monday, October 6. Tickets will then become available to the public starting on Tuesday, October 7 at 10 a.m. ET and then 10 a.m. in each subsequent time zone. Fans can sign up for preferred access or make ticket purchases online at SupercrossLIVE.com. Pro Motocross tickets will go on sale at a later date.

The Supercross season kicks off in its accustomed venue of Angel Stadium on January 10th, heads South on Interstate 5 one week later, and then returns to Anaheim for Week 3.

Following the California stint, Supercross will visit Houston, then Glendale, Arizona, Seattle, Washington, and Arlington, Texas before heading east for their annual visit to the World Center of Speed, Daytona International Speedway on February 28.

Supercross then concentrates on the Midwest with visits to Indianapolis, Indiana on March 7, Ford Field in Detroit on March 28, and St. Louis on April 4.

Birmingham, Alabama (March 21) and Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, give the series a southern flare before the visit to Cleveland.

The final three rounds of Supercross will be hosted by Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Denver, Colorado, and the traditional ender in Salt Lake City on May 9.

The Triple Crown format will be back in play in 2026 with Round 4 (Houston), Round 9 (Indianapolis), and Round 14 (Cleveland) hosting.

In the 250 division, three East / West Showdowns will be held in Round 10 (Birmingham), Round 12 (St. Louis), and in the season finale at Salt Lake City.

Take it Outdoors

One other change to the combined SuperMotocross schedule is a two-week break between the Supercross finale and Motocross kickoff.

After two weeks off to change the bike setups from the stadium series to outdoors, the Pro Motocross series returns to its regular schedule with Fox Raceway kicking things off on May 30.

Ironman Raceway returns to its accustomed place as the season finale on August 29 with Budds Creek moving forward one week to August 22.

In 2025, Budds Creek hosted the series finale to give Ironman extra time to convert to the Motocross of Nations configuration.

The SuperMotocross League will begin on September 12 and run for three consecutive weeks. The venues will be announced at a later date.

2026 SuperMotocross Schedule

The West Division 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds:

- Round 1 – Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 10 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

- Round 2 – San Diego, Calif. on Saturday, January 17 at Snapdragon Stadium

- Round 3 – Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, January 24 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

- Round 4 – Houston, Texas on Saturday, January 31 at NRG Stadium

- Round 5 – Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, February 7 at State Farm Stadium

- Round 6 – Seattle, Wash. on Saturday, February 14 at Lumen Field

- Round 16 – Denver, Colo. on Saturday, May 2 at Empower Field at Mile High

The East Division 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds:

- Round 7 – Arlington, Texas on Saturday, February 21 at AT&T Stadium

- Round 8 – Daytona Beach Fla. on Sat,, Feb. 28 at Daytona International Speedway

- Round 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium

- Round 11 – Detroit, Mich. on Saturday, March 28 at Ford Field

- Round 13 – Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 11 at Nissan Stadium

- Round 14 – Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, April 18 at Huntington Bank Field

- Round 15 – Philadelphia, Penn. on Saturday, April 25 at Lincoln Financial Field