Ken Roczen wins Australian GP in World Supercross (WSX) Championship

Ken Roczen finished first, fourth, and third in the three-race format of the World Supercross Championship (WSX) at Cbus Super Stadium in Robina, Queensland, to score the overall victory. It was his second win of the 2025 WSX season after also winning the opener in Buenos Aires.

“It takes a lot of hardwood. We really have been working super hard,” Roczen said in a news release. “I’ve always been getting pretty good off the gate, but then I kind of got closed off. With this dirt, how tight the start is, it decides basically within a thousandth of a second.”

Roczen is the championship points leader, but he will turn his Pipes Motorsport Group bike over to Colt Nichols for Round 4 as previously planned. Roczen entered the season as a wild card rider.

Christian Craig scored a feature win in the final race of the night, which was the first of his WSX career. He beat Haiden Deegan to the finish line by 5.486 seconds. Craig was scored second overall after finishing third in Race 1 and ninth in Race 2.

“It means a lot for sure. I can sit here and give you a lot of stories of why I shouldn’t be racing dirt bikes right now, but we’re here,” Craig said after winning the Round 3 finale. “I just beat some legends, some champions, and proved that I can still do this. And, man, that was so much fun.”

Haiden Deegan rounded out the overall podium in third with results of sixth, 16th, and second in the three features.

“I’m just going to say this. I was battling Eli Tomac, and I was like a little kid,” Deegan said. “I was in shock the whole time. I was like, ‘I just passed Eli Tomac, I just passed Eli Tomac!’ I was tripping the whole time.”

In an evening of parity and penalties, there were three different winners in Round 3, with Cooper Webb scoring the win in Race 2 ahead of Jason Anderson and Joey Savatgy.

Craig and Deegan were penalized five championship points for jumping on a red cross flag.

In the SX2 (250cc) division, Max Anstie swept the night for the overall win. He is undefeated in SX2 competition in 2025 after also sweeping Buenos Aires and Vancouver.

“That was awesome,” Anstie said. “I’m feeling good, man. My bike’s been working well and it was a dig tonight. It’s hot. It feels like it’s getting hotter as the night’s gone on! I don’t know if that’s just me but it’s warm out there.”

Shane McElrath (5-3-2) was scored second overall with Cullin Park (4-2-3) finishing third,

2025 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar:

