Jo Shimoda suffers back injury in a practice crash, will likely miss Supercross start

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Fantasy Football Week 13: Titans vs. Jaguars, Steelers vs. Bills, and other matchups to exploit
Syndication: The Tennessean
Vikings vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Notre Dame
No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Stanford prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_snf_chiefsdisc_251128.jpg
Garrett: Chiefs need to ‘get their act together’
nbc_snf_cinpostgameint_251127.jpg
Bengals deliver unforgettable postgame interview
nbc_snf_maddencastpostint_251127.jpg
Ossai ‘thankful’ for teammates after beating BAL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Fantasy Football Week 13: Titans vs. Jaguars, Steelers vs. Bills, and other matchups to exploit
Syndication: The Tennessean
Vikings vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Notre Dame
No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Stanford prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_snf_chiefsdisc_251128.jpg
Garrett: Chiefs need to ‘get their act together’
nbc_snf_cinpostgameint_251127.jpg
Bengals deliver unforgettable postgame interview
nbc_snf_maddencastpostint_251127.jpg
Ossai ‘thankful’ for teammates after beating BAL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jo Shimoda suffers back injury in a practice crash, will likely miss Supercross start

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published November 28, 2025 10:58 AM

Reigning SuperMotocross League champion Jo Shimoda injured his back in a practice crash on November 25, 2025, and underwent surgery to repair broken vertebrae. A timeline for his return to the bike has not been given, but injuries of this type typically take several months to heal and Shimoda will most likely miss the start of the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross season.

Shimoda suffered “two fractured and displaced vertebrae in his upper back and lower neck,” according to a news release from Honda HRC.

“Hey guys; as you guys probably know, [I] had an freaky accident during test this week ended up breaking my vertebrae,” Shimoda said on social media. “Had successful surgery yesterday and my body is moving fine so I was very lucky, but unfortunately I will be out for a little bit. Feel very sorry but hopefully I can come back strong again.”

MX 2025 Rd 11 Budds Creek Jo Shimoda closeup.JPG
Defending SMX champion Jo Shimoda renews with Honda HRC for 2026
Jo Shimoda renewed his contract for one year after scoring the 2025 SuperMotocross title.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Shimoda was practicing at the Dog Pound in Dade City, Florida.

According to the Honda release, Shimoda’s spinal column is “completely uninjured. and he has full movement and feeling.”

“It’s a shame to get injured as I was getting ready for the new season,” Shimoda said in the release. “I’ve been riding well, and we’ve made good progress with the bike. I knew when I crashed that something was wrong, but it’s fortunate that the spinal cord is okay. Thank you to my doctors for the great care I’ve received. I feel motivated to start working on my recovery, and I hope it will go as quickly as possible.”

Shimoda is coming off his first major dirt bike championship, winning the 2025 SMX title, becoming the first Japanese rider to win a major title.

More SuperMotocross News

Supercross’ annual Cyber Week provides Holiday savings
Daxton Bennick departs Yamaha Star Racing in 2026
Jordon Smith likely to miss start of SX after shoulder surgery
Barcia, Ferrandis confirmed as TLD Red Bull Ducati riders
Malcolm Stewart crowned 2025 King of wins Paris Supercross
SMX champion Jo Shimoda renews with Honda for 2026
Tom Vialle officially confirmed with Honda in MXGP
Webb, Stewart, and Lawrence brothers highlight 42nd Paris SX roster
Tomac, Prado, and Plessinger, make a 3-man KTM 450 roster
Garrett Marchbanks joins Chase Sexton at Monster Energy Kawasaki