Jo Shimoda suffers back injury in a practice crash, will likely miss Supercross start

Reigning SuperMotocross League champion Jo Shimoda injured his back in a practice crash on November 25, 2025, and underwent surgery to repair broken vertebrae. A timeline for his return to the bike has not been given, but injuries of this type typically take several months to heal and Shimoda will most likely miss the start of the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross season.

Shimoda suffered “two fractured and displaced vertebrae in his upper back and lower neck,” according to a news release from Honda HRC.

“Hey guys; as you guys probably know, [I] had an freaky accident during test this week ended up breaking my vertebrae,” Shimoda said on social media. “Had successful surgery yesterday and my body is moving fine so I was very lucky, but unfortunately I will be out for a little bit. Feel very sorry but hopefully I can come back strong again.”

Defending SMX champion Jo Shimoda renews with Honda HRC for 2026 Jo Shimoda renewed his contract for one year after scoring the 2025 SuperMotocross title.

Shimoda was practicing at the Dog Pound in Dade City, Florida.

According to the Honda release, Shimoda’s spinal column is “completely uninjured. and he has full movement and feeling.”

“It’s a shame to get injured as I was getting ready for the new season,” Shimoda said in the release. “I’ve been riding well, and we’ve made good progress with the bike. I knew when I crashed that something was wrong, but it’s fortunate that the spinal cord is okay. Thank you to my doctors for the great care I’ve received. I feel motivated to start working on my recovery, and I hope it will go as quickly as possible.”

Shimoda is coming off his first major dirt bike championship, winning the 2025 SMX title, becoming the first Japanese rider to win a major title.

