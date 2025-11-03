Garrett Marchbanks joins Chase Sexton on 450 with Monster Energy Kawasaki

Garrett Marchbanks will move up to the 450 division full-time in 2026 as a teammate to Chase Sexton.

“I’m super pumped to be moving up to the 450 Class full-time with Monster Energy Kawasaki,” said Marchbanks in a news release. “This is an incredible opportunity, and I’m honored that they see the potential in me to move up. I’m looking forward to the new challenge and showing everyone what I am capable of. I’ve been wanting to show my skills on a 450, and I can’t picture a better team to do it with. Kawasaki has always been family for me since mini bikes, and I’m glad I get to continue my career with such an amazing crew.”

Chase Sexton officially announced as Monster Energy Kawasaki rider Chase Sexton won the 2024 Motocross championship with Red Bull KTM and finished second in Supercross series last year.

After beginning his career with Kawasaki as an amateur in 2013 and moving into the Pro 250 division in 2018, Marchbanks finished fourth in the 250 East points’ standings. There was no room for him in 2021, so Marchbanks moved to ClubMX as its first salaried rider. He continued to be a fixture in the top 10 with that team, finishing sixth in SX West in 2021, eighth in 2022, and sixth in the 450 Pro Motocross series in 2023.

His talent did not go unnoticed by Kawasaki, who welcomed him back late in the 2024 season at Unadilla. Kawasaki renewed his contract in August 2025.

Marchbanks’ experience on a 450 in the 2023 and 2024 seasons gives him a head start on 2026.

In 2023, he climbed aboard the big bike in an attempt to qualify for the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship. He earned enough points riding in the outdoor season to be eligible for the playoffs and finished seventh in SMX that year.

The announcement of Marchbanks and Sexton reflects a complete revamping of the team that fielded Jason Anderson and Jorge Prado in 2025.

