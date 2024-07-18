 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA
WNBA All-Star Game 2024: How to watch, rosters, format, schedule, and more
The 152nd Open - Day One
Thursday’s Open mic: Justin Thomas trending; Tyrrell Hatton’s worst round of year
GettyImages-2162422470.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info

Top Clips

nbc_nas_indypreview_240718.jpg
NASCAR returns to Indy with Next Gen cars
nbc_cyc_tdf18_campenaertsintv_240718.jpg
Campenaerts fulfills dream by winning Stage 18
nbc_cyc_tdf18_ending_240718.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 18 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA
WNBA All-Star Game 2024: How to watch, rosters, format, schedule, and more
The 152nd Open - Day One
Thursday’s Open mic: Justin Thomas trending; Tyrrell Hatton’s worst round of year
GettyImages-2162422470.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info

Top Clips

nbc_nas_indypreview_240718.jpg
NASCAR returns to Indy with Next Gen cars
nbc_cyc_tdf18_campenaertsintv_240718.jpg
Campenaerts fulfills dream by winning Stage 18
nbc_cyc_tdf18_ending_240718.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 18 finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Garrett Marchbanks, ClubMX part ways ahead of move to Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2025

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published July 18, 2024 02:12 PM

Garrett Marchbanks and ClubMX will part ways, ending a four-year relationship that began in 2020.

Marchbanks signed with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki for 2025 a 250 bike. After failing to finish in Moto 1 in the Spring Creek Nationals and earning minimal points with an 18th in Moto 2, his quest to make the top 20 on a 450 bike was virtually impossible.

“In the fall of 2020, we took a chance on Garrett being the first rider to earn a salary on what was then a very low budget race team,” said Team Owner Brandon Haas in a release. “Likewise, Garrett took a chance on us, coming to a team with little experience, just hoping what I was selling him was accurate. Collectively, we both put our money where our mouth was and put our YZ250F on the box right out of the gate at the opening round of East Coast Supercross in Orlando 2021 as our first ever race together.

“Since then, we have had multiple supercross podiums over the four years, heat race wins, multiple 250 motocross Top 5’s and a 450-motocross race podium. We are grateful for this opportunity, as it has helped us grow our program to where it is now. We are also grateful that Garrett took advantage of this opportunity and became one of the most sought-after riders for the 2025 season.”

Marchbanks won his first Supercross race in the 250 East division at Daytona International Speedway in 2020. He came close to winning again this spring in San Diego until he was passed by Nate Thrasher late in a muddy Main Event.

Marchbanks ended the 250 season 11th in combined East West points and has since fallen to 20th in the standings with a 12-point advantage over the next active rider, Dylan Schwartz. There has been no announcement yet as to whether he will make any further attempts in the 250 division. The top 20 in combined SuperMotocross World Championship points earn automatic inclusion into the features of the three-race playoffs.

“We have encountered some hardships along the way that we have proven difficult to overcome as a team,” Haas said. “It is my job to ensure constant growth and development not only for our riders, but just as importantly for our crew. Now we must focus on our goals for our team and that is to prove to the world that whatever you set your sites on in life, regardless of your circumstances, you can accomplish them.

“There is nothing more satisfying to me than watching a great group of people work in harmony, with the flow of positive attitudes to drive us all to success. I will continue to search for this, and with time, we will accomplish great things together. I appreciate all our race team partners, ClubMX families and members, and fans around the world who support us. Let us all wish Garrett nothing but the best moving forward.”

More SuperMotocross News

Stylez Robertson back in training
Colt Nichols joins H.E.P. Suzuki
Chance Hymas injures leg, hopes to attend Washougal
450 results from Spring Creek | 250 results
Chase Sexton wins second straight at Spring Creek
Phil Nicoletti’s stress reliever
Spring Creek betting odds
Anger fueled Chance Hymas’ win
Spring Creek by the numbers
Chase Sexton sweeps RedBud