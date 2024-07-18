Garrett Marchbanks, ClubMX part ways ahead of move to Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2025

Garrett Marchbanks and ClubMX will part ways, ending a four-year relationship that began in 2020.

Marchbanks signed with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki for 2025 a 250 bike. After failing to finish in Moto 1 in the Spring Creek Nationals and earning minimal points with an 18th in Moto 2, his quest to make the top 20 on a 450 bike was virtually impossible.

“In the fall of 2020, we took a chance on Garrett being the first rider to earn a salary on what was then a very low budget race team,” said Team Owner Brandon Haas in a release. “Likewise, Garrett took a chance on us, coming to a team with little experience, just hoping what I was selling him was accurate. Collectively, we both put our money where our mouth was and put our YZ250F on the box right out of the gate at the opening round of East Coast Supercross in Orlando 2021 as our first ever race together.

“Since then, we have had multiple supercross podiums over the four years, heat race wins, multiple 250 motocross Top 5’s and a 450-motocross race podium. We are grateful for this opportunity, as it has helped us grow our program to where it is now. We are also grateful that Garrett took advantage of this opportunity and became one of the most sought-after riders for the 2025 season.”

Marchbanks won his first Supercross race in the 250 East division at Daytona International Speedway in 2020. He came close to winning again this spring in San Diego until he was passed by Nate Thrasher late in a muddy Main Event.

Marchbanks ended the 250 season 11th in combined East West points and has since fallen to 20th in the standings with a 12-point advantage over the next active rider, Dylan Schwartz. There has been no announcement yet as to whether he will make any further attempts in the 250 division. The top 20 in combined SuperMotocross World Championship points earn automatic inclusion into the features of the three-race playoffs.

“We have encountered some hardships along the way that we have proven difficult to overcome as a team,” Haas said. “It is my job to ensure constant growth and development not only for our riders, but just as importantly for our crew. Now we must focus on our goals for our team and that is to prove to the world that whatever you set your sites on in life, regardless of your circumstances, you can accomplish them.

“There is nothing more satisfying to me than watching a great group of people work in harmony, with the flow of positive attitudes to drive us all to success. I will continue to search for this, and with time, we will accomplish great things together. I appreciate all our race team partners, ClubMX families and members, and fans around the world who support us. Let us all wish Garrett nothing but the best moving forward.”

More SuperMotocross News

Stylez Robertson back in training

Colt Nichols joins H.E.P. Suzuki

Chance Hymas injures leg, hopes to attend Washougal

450 results from Spring Creek | 250 results

Chase Sexton wins second straight at Spring Creek

Phil Nicoletti’s stress reliever

Spring Creek betting odds

Anger fueled Chance Hymas’ win

Spring Creek by the numbers

Chase Sexton sweeps RedBud

