2024 Motocross 450 points, results after Spring Creek: Chase Sexton assumes control

Neither poor starts nor weather could keep Chase Sexton from sweeping the Spring Creek Nationals in Millville, Minnesota, as he begins to stretch his advantage in the Pro Motocross Series. Sexton is on a five-moto winning streak, during which he has outearned Hunter Lawrence by 20 markers on his way to amassing a 13-point lead.

In the post-race news conference at Spring Creek MX park, Sexton acknowledged a need to get better starts after he was forced to come through the pack in both motos. Sexton was third in Moto 1 behind Lawrence and Aaron Plessinger. He got off to an even slower start in Moto 2 and completed Lap 1 in sixth.

Sexton should have acknowledged improvement in another area, however. In the past, Sexton has tended to override his bike in an attempt to make up that lost ground. At Spring Creek, he rode patiently behind Lawrence for several laps, timed his passes correctly, and then quickly rode away from the field, amassing 10-second leads in two laps after each pass.

Lawrence earned the holeshot in Moto 1 and led the first nine laps. It took six laps for him to get around Justin Cooper in Moto 2, and the time he spent behind the fellow rookie rider allowed Sexton to catch up from his sixth-place start. Lawrence held onto second in both motos and was scored second overall.

Cooper got off to a slow start in Moto 1, completing the first lap in seventh. When he passed Dylan Ferrandis for fifth on Lap 6, he was too far back from the leaders and settled into a comfortable pace. His holeshot in Moto 2 contributed to a third-place finish and his second overall podium of the season.

Plessinger stood on the podium in the first moto in third and finished fifth in Race 2 but was assigned fourth place via the tiebreaker. This is Plessinger’s fourth top-five of the season.

Phil Nicoletti hopes Pro Motocross Round 7 in Spring Creek is a stress reliever With an average day by his standards, Phil Nicoletti will move into the top 20 in combined SuperMotocross points after Round 7.

Jason Anderson came out of the gates strong in both motos and made himself difficult to pass. Fourth-place finishes in both races earned one less point than Cooper and Plessinger with their podiums, and Anderson was scored fifth overall.

Phil Nicoletti entered Spring Creek with his eye set on getting into the top 20 in combined SuperMotocross points. With a pair of top-10 results, a ninth in Moto 1 and an eighth in Moto 2, he rocketed up the standings to 16th.

Here are the 450 Motocross results and points standings after Round 7 in Millville, Minnesota:

Results

Click here for the official 450 results from Spring Creek.

Moto 1

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Pro Motocross Rider Points

SuperMotocross Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 7 in Spring Creek (points earners):

1. Chase Sexton, 1 - 1 (50)

2. Hunter Lawrence, 2 - 2 (44)

3. Justin Cooper, 5 - 3 (37)

4. Aaron Plessinger, 3 - 5 (37)

5. Jason Anderson, 4 - 4 (36)

6. Dylan Ferrandis, 6 - 6 (32)

7. Christian Craig, 7 - 7 (30)

8. Phillip Nicoletti, 9 - 8 (27)

9. Harri Kullas, 10 - 12 (22)

10. Malcolm Stewart, 8 - 15 (21)

11. Shane McElrath, 16 - 9 (19)

12. Marshal Weltin, 13 - 13 (18)

13. Kyle Chisholm, 12 - 16 (16)

14. Romain Pape, 11 - 17 (16)

15. Freddie Noren, 19 - 10 (15)

16. Anthony Rodriguez, 15 - 14 (15)

17. Derek Kelley, 21 - 11 (12)

18. Cullin Park, 14 - 27 (8)

19. Trevin Nelson, 20 - 19 (5)

20. Henry Miller, 17 - 39 (5)

21. Garrett Marchbanks, 40 - 18 (4)

22. Ryder Floyd, 18 - 30 (4)

23. Max Miller, 26 - 20 (2)

24. Lorenzo Locurcio, 37 - 21 (1)

