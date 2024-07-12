Motocross: Spring Creek Betting Odds

Odds have lengthened between Chase Sexton and Hunter Lawrence for the Spring Creek Nationals in Millville, Minnesota, after Sexton’s sweep of RedBud last week. Last week Sexton was posted at -225, meaning a bettor needed to wager $225 to make $100. This week, Sexton’s odds are slightly less punitive -200 at BetOnline.com..

Lawrence’s odds increased by 75 points to +200 over last week. His crashed his Honda in the first moto at RedBud and that impeded his success in the second race, but with a week to recover, he should be ready to challenge for the overall win. Trailing Sexton by seven points in the Pro Motocross championship, he will be further motivated to keep the leader in sight.

Sexton (-250) and Lawrence (+170) are also featured in a head-to-head matchup, which provides an additional opportunity to those who wish to go all in on the Honda rider.

Justin Cooper is the only other rider under 10/1 this week, with a line of +900. He finished fifth overall in RedBud with a third-place finish in Moto 1 and a sixth in Moto 2.

Crossing the finish line ahead of Cooper last week was Aaron Plessinger with a fourth in Race 1 and second in Race 2. He tied Lawrence in points but was credited with second place overall.

Cooper (-150) and Plessinger (+110) are also matched this week.

Outright Win 450 Odds

Chase Sexton (-200)

Hunter Lawrence (+200)

Justin Cooper (+900)

Aaron Plessinger (+1000)

Jason Anderson (+1400)

Dylan Ferrandis (+1800)

Malcolm Stewart (+5000)

Christian Craig (+5000)

2024 Motocross Round 7, Spring Creek by the numbers: Chase Sexton’s last winless track Last week in Buchanan, Michigan, Chase Sexton won for the first time on his home track. This week, he heads to another course where he’s never won a moto.

Despite finishing off the podium for the first time this year at RedBud, Haiden Deegan’s odds have lengthened from -150 to -175. He was able to charge through the pack after a bad Moto 1 start and finish a close second to Ty Masterpool in that race, but a crash in the second moto relegated him to sixth. Deegan had pace after landing on a lapped rider’s crashed bike, but ran out of time and finished fifth overall.

Jo Shimoda has shown steady improvement in the Motocross series and his second-place finish to Chance Hymas in Moto 2 shows he is ready to win. He is the second-ranked rider this week with a line of +190. Shimoda was ranked fifth last week with odds of +500, so this is a major shift in opinion.

Shimoda has also been a little uneven during the season, and should one not believe he will run as well this week, he is listed as the minus-odds favorite in a head-to-head matchup with Levi Kitchen (+150) with plus odds.

Hymas paid out at +350 last week with his first professional victory. Traders don’t believe lightning will strike twice and they have stretched his odds to +500 for Spring Creek.

That line is respectable, however, when one considers it is also where they have Tom Vialle this week.

Outright Win 250 Odds

Haiden Deegan (-175)

Jo Shimoda (+190)

Chance Hymas (+500)

Tom Vialle (+500)

Levi Kitchen (+500)

Ty Masterpool (+550)

Max Anstie (+2000)

Joey Savatgy (+5000)

Jalek Swoll (+6600)

Pierce Brown (+6600)

Jordon Smith (+6600)

Ryder DiFrancesco (+6600)

