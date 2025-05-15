 Skip navigation
Pimlico Preakness Horse Racing
Pimlico Race Course demolition: Preakness Stakes history, location, track records, renovations
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
PGA pro Rupe Taylor, competing in PGA Championship, turns life around after DUI
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels
Fantasy Baseball Hitter Targets: Gleyber Torres and others whose process should lead to results

Triple double: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele all double the 16th at Quail Hollow

  
Published May 15, 2025 10:58 AM

Make it a double for everyone!

The world’s top 3 players all made double bogey on the 535-yard, par-4 16th hole Thursday in Round 1 of the PGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy badly pulled his tee shot — having started on the 10th, he had hit only one fairway to this point — and then played his next three shots from various spots in the rough. His 12-footer to save bogey skirted past the hole.

Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele both hit the middle of the fairway. Going first from 212 yards, Scheffler hooked his approach, which took a hard bounce into the water left of the green. Schauffele then hit a near identical shot from 209 yards.

Short-sided, both men had to play their fourth shots (following the penalty strokes) well past the hole and both left their lag putts uncomfortably short.

Scheffler, who was coming off eagle at the par-5 15th, made his 7-footer for double to drop to even par. Schauffele made his 5-footer for the same score to drop to 2 over.

McIlroy fell to 1 over with Ryan Fox holding the early lead at 4 under.