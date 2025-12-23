Brooks Koepka leaving LIV Golf immediately, future unclear

Brooks Koepka is leaving LIV Golf.

Koepka announced his decision on Tuesday afternoon via a statement released by his management through the Saudi-backed league. The 35-year-old Koepka, who signed with LIV in 2022 and reportedly had one year remaining on his contract, did not, however, share immediate plans for his competitive future.

“Brooks Koepka will be stepping away from LIV Golf,” the statement read. “He is deeply grateful to Yasir Al-Rumayyan (governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, (LIV CEO) Scott O’Neil, and the LIV Golf leadership team, his teammates and the fans. Family has always guided Brooks’ decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home. Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success. Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what’s ahead.”

O’Neil called the decision for Koepka and LIV to part ways amicable.

“We have amicably and mutually agreed that Brooks Koepka will no longer compete in the LIV Golf league, following the 2025 season,” O’Neil said. “Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home. We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course.

Koepka’s departure means that the team in which he captained, Smash GC, will now be led by Talor Gooch, and there will be a vacancy on the four-player squad that will need to be filled prior to the start of LIV’s 2026 season in February.

Koepka, a five-time major champion (including the 2023 PGA as a member of LIV), won five times in his first three years on LIV but struggled last season, posting just two top-10s and finishing 31st in the points standings. He also missed three of four major-championship cuts. Personally, Koepka dealt with tragedy earlier this year as his wife, Jena, suffered a miscarriage. The couple have a 2-year-old son, Crew.

It’s unclear what Koepka’s path back to the PGA Tour would be. He is exempt into the PGA for life and into the other three majors through 2028.

ESPN reported that Koepka had informed the PGA Tour of his plans to end his LIV contract and that Koepka would need to re-apply for PGA Tour membership after letting his expire in 2022. That report added, citing an unnamed source, that Koepka’s “reinstatement and disciplinary process” would include “thoughtful input from the board, including player directors.”

After Koepka’s new broke, the PGA Tour released a statement: “Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success. The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness.”