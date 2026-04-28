World Relays 2026: How to watch, schedule, entry list

The World Relays, a championship meet for women’s, men’s and mixed-gender 4x100m and 4x400m track races, airs live on Peacock on Saturday and Sunday from Gaborone, Botswana.

Forty nations are entered, including an American team featuring U.S. 100m silver medalist Courtney Lindsey and Ronnie Baker, a Tokyo Olympian in the 100m and 2018 World indoor bronze medalist in the 60m. Full entry lists are here.

Jamaica has a formidable lineup with Olympic gold medalists Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson, plus 2025 World 100m champion Oblique Seville and Olympic and world 100m silver medalist Kishane Thompson.

World Relays 2026 Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Platform Saturday 8:05 a.m. Peacock Sunday 8:02 a.m. Peacock

Host nation Botswana boasts Olympic 200m gold medalist Letsile Tebogo and world 400m champion Collen Kebinatshipi.

On both days, spots in the 2027 World Championships are at stake.

On Saturday, the top two finishers in each of the four heats of the six events qualify for 2027 Worlds in Beijing. On Sunday, the top two teams in each of the two heats in the second qualifying round make worlds, bringing the total to 12 qualifying teams per event.

Also on Sunday, the top six teams in the mixed 4x100m and mixed 4x400m finals will qualify for the new World Athletics Ultimate Championship (Sept. 11-13 in Budapest).

The remaining spots in the 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championship and 2027 World Championships relay fields will be determined by top times recorded over each season.

At the 2025 World Relays, the six finals were won by five different nations.

World Relays 2026 Event Schedule

Day Event Time (ET) Saturday Mixed 4x100m (Heats) 8:05 a.m. Mixed 4x400m (Heats) 8:30 a.m. Women’s 4x100m (Qualifying Round 1) 9:05 a.m. Men’s 4x100m (Qualifying Round 1) 9:30 a.m. Women’s 4x400m (Qualifying Round 1) 9:55 a.m. Men’s 4x400m (Qualifying Round 1) 10:30 a.m. Sunday Mixed 4x100m (Qualifying Round 2) 8:02 a.m. Mixed 4x400m (Qualifying Round 2) 8:20 a.m. Women’s 4x400m (Qualifying Round 2) 8:44 a.m. Men’s 4x400m (Qualifying Round 2) 9:08 a.m. Women’s 4x100m (Qualifying Round 2) 9:30 a.m. Men’s 4x100m (Qualifying Round 2) 9:47 a.m. Mixed 4x100m Final* 10:05 a.m. Mixed 4x400m Final* 10:13 a.m. Women’s 4x100m Final 10:24 a.m. Men’s 4x100m Final 10:32 a.m. Women’s 4x400m Final 10:40 a.m. Men’s 4x400m Final 10:51 a.m.

*Also a qualifying round for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship