World Relays 2026: How to watch, schedule, entry list

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day One
Allyson Felix eyes comeback for LA28 Olympic bid
MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Injury Report: Trey Yesavage returns Tuesday, Spencer Strider not far behind
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins fend off elimination again with a 3-2 Game 5 win over Flyers to send series back to Philly

Top Clips

nbc_nba_mindendigitalhit_260427.jpg
Nuggets regain offensive identity in Game 5 win
nbc_nba_knickhawkspreview_260427.jpg
Knicks have something to prove back home
nbc_nba_pistonspostgame_260427.jpg
Magic’s defense has been ‘fantastic’ all series

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day One
Allyson Felix eyes comeback for LA28 Olympic bid
MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Injury Report: Trey Yesavage returns Tuesday, Spencer Strider not far behind
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins fend off elimination again with a 3-2 Game 5 win over Flyers to send series back to Philly

Top Clips

nbc_nba_mindendigitalhit_260427.jpg
Nuggets regain offensive identity in Game 5 win
nbc_nba_knickhawkspreview_260427.jpg
Knicks have something to prove back home
nbc_nba_pistonspostgame_260427.jpg
Magic’s defense has been ‘fantastic’ all series

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

World Relays 2026: How to watch, schedule, entry list

  
Published April 28, 2026 06:26 AM

The World Relays, a championship meet for women’s, men’s and mixed-gender 4x100m and 4x400m track races, airs live on Peacock on Saturday and Sunday from Gaborone, Botswana.

Forty nations are entered, including an American team featuring U.S. 100m silver medalist Courtney Lindsey and Ronnie Baker, a Tokyo Olympian in the 100m and 2018 World indoor bronze medalist in the 60m. Full entry lists are here.

Jamaica has a formidable lineup with Olympic gold medalists Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson, plus 2025 World 100m champion Oblique Seville and Olympic and world 100m silver medalist Kishane Thompson.

World Relays 2026 Broadcast Schedule

DayTime (ET)Platform
Saturday8:05 a.m.Peacock
Sunday8:02 a.m.Peacock

Host nation Botswana boasts Olympic 200m gold medalist Letsile Tebogo and world 400m champion Collen Kebinatshipi.

On both days, spots in the 2027 World Championships are at stake.

On Saturday, the top two finishers in each of the four heats of the six events qualify for 2027 Worlds in Beijing. On Sunday, the top two teams in each of the two heats in the second qualifying round make worlds, bringing the total to 12 qualifying teams per event.

Also on Sunday, the top six teams in the mixed 4x100m and mixed 4x400m finals will qualify for the new World Athletics Ultimate Championship (Sept. 11-13 in Budapest).

The remaining spots in the 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championship and 2027 World Championships relay fields will be determined by top times recorded over each season.

At the 2025 World Relays, the six finals were won by five different nations.

World Relays 2026 Event Schedule

DayEventTime (ET)
SaturdayMixed 4x100m (Heats)8:05 a.m.
Mixed 4x400m (Heats)8:30 a.m.
Women’s 4x100m (Qualifying Round 1)9:05 a.m.
Men’s 4x100m (Qualifying Round 1)9:30 a.m.
Women’s 4x400m (Qualifying Round 1)9:55 a.m.
Men’s 4x400m (Qualifying Round 1)10:30 a.m.
SundayMixed 4x100m (Qualifying Round 2)8:02 a.m.
Mixed 4x400m (Qualifying Round 2)8:20 a.m.
Women’s 4x400m (Qualifying Round 2)8:44 a.m.
Men’s 4x400m (Qualifying Round 2)9:08 a.m.
Women’s 4x100m (Qualifying Round 2)9:30 a.m.
Men’s 4x100m (Qualifying Round 2)9:47 a.m.
Mixed 4x100m Final*10:05 a.m.
Mixed 4x400m Final*10:13 a.m.
Women’s 4x100m Final10:24 a.m.
Men’s 4x100m Final10:32 a.m.
Women’s 4x400m Final10:40 a.m.
Men’s 4x400m Final10:51 a.m.

*Also a qualifying round for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship

Sabastian Sawe Marathon World Record
Sabastian Sawe runs first sub-2-hour marathon race, shatters world record in London
Kenyan Sabastian Sawe broke the 2-hour barrier in the marathon.