MLB Injury Report: Trey Yesavage returns Tuesday, Spencer Strider not far behind

In this week’s Injury Report, Trey Yesavage returns to the mound on Tuesday for his season debut. Spencer Strider is not far behind after a successful third rehab start. And Giancarlo Stanton hits the injured list with a minor calf strain. Let’s break it all down as we run through the relevant injury news around baseball.

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Trey Yesavage (shoulder)

Yesavage is expected to make his debut on Tuesday against the Red Sox after missing the start of the season with shoulder inflammation. He’s not likely to go too deep into games right away after totalling 64 pitches in his final rehab start, in which he gave up four runs over 2 1/3 with Triple-A Buffalo. He’ll be a risky start his first time out against Boston, but the 22-year-old right-hander brings immense upside over the rest of the season. Yesavage’s return coincides with Max Scherzer (ankle, forearm) landing on the injured list.

Giancarlo Stanton (calf)

Stanton was removed from Friday’s game against the Astros with right lower leg tightness. He sat out the following three games before the team decided he would require a stint on the injured list after an MRI revealed a low-grade calf strain. Stanton isn’t expected to miss much more than the minimum. Meanwhile, Jasson Domíguez was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Domínguez should start most days in Stanton’s absence at designated hitter, at least against right-handed pitching, and has some multi-category upside with three homers and eight steals in the minors so far this season.

Francisco Lindor (calf)

Lindor was pulled from last Wednesday’s game against the Twins with left calf tightness. This comes just after the team got Juan Soto back from a calf injury. This one came out worse than Soto’s and will sideline Lindor for at least the next month. He’s set to be re-evaluated in three weeks. Ronny Mauricio was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to fill in at shortstop against right-handed pitching.

George Springer (toe)

Out since April 12 with a fractured left big toe, Springer will not need a rehab assignment once he’s ready to return sometime this week. The 36-year-old outfielder will run the bases and hit on Tuesday at the Rogers Centre. Springer’s absence had opened playing time for Eloy Jiménez and Lenyn Sosa, but Springer should slot back in as the full-time designated hitter, where he started all 14 games this season.

Max Scherzer (ankle, forearm)

Scherzer will get some time off after he was hit hard on Friday, giving up seven runs to the Guardians. The 41-year-old right-hander has battled through some ailments, including a forearm issue and ankle inflammation. There’s no timeline for a return, but with Trey Yesavage back and José Berríos on a rehab assignment, it might be a while before the Blue Jays need the veteran to start a game. For now, Eric Lauer remains in the rotation.

Ha-Seong Kim (finger)

Kim has been sidelined all season with a right middle finger laceration he suffered in January that resulted in a torn tendon. The original timeline had him out for 4-5 months. He may make it back in the early part of that estimate, as he’s set to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Columbus this week. Kim would likely need a couple of weeks’ worth of at-bats to get ramped up, but appears to be in line to join the Atlanta lineup by mid-May. He’d slot into the lineup as the starting shortstop, with Mauricio Dubón playing all over the diamond in a super-utility role.

Spencer Strider (oblique)

Strider is on the verge of returning from an oblique injury that’s had him sidelined since the end of spring training. He made his third rehab start on Sunday, giving up two runs with seven strikeouts over five innings. He sat at 95 mph on the four-seam fastball throughout the game and reached 82 pitches. Through three rehab starts, he’s allowed two runs with an 18/5 K/BB ratio over 12 2/3 innings. The Braves have moved Reynaldo Lopez to the bullpen as they prepare for Strider’s return, which could come this weekend in Colorado.

Spencer Strider's latest rehab start was just peachy 🍑



Wearing specialty jerseys to celebrate the state's moniker, the @Braves righty sat 95.2 mph on his fastball and racked up 7 K's with 17 swings-and-misses in 5 IP. pic.twitter.com/wozDpg1pAQ — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 26, 2026

Blake Snell (shoulder)

Snell, working his way back from a shoulder issue, will make his second rehab start with Low-A Ontario on Tuesday. He threw 32 pitches in his first outing, giving up two runs over one inning of work. Snell will likely need a few more starts before he’s an option for the Dodgers sometime in May.

Jared Jones (elbow)

Jones underwent the internal brace procedure on his right elbow last May. The 24-year-old right-hander is ready to embark on a rehab assignment at Low-A Brandenton on Wednesday. Jones was placed on the 60-day injured list at the start of the season, so the earliest he can be activated is in late May. Still, he’s worth a stash in all formats.

Logan O’Hoppe (wrist)

O’Hoppe was removed from Saturday’s game with a left wrist injury after he was hit by a foul tip. He landed on the 10-day injured list with a left wrist fracture. The 26-year-old catcher only anticipates missing a couple of weeks. Veteran Travis d’Arnaud will be tasked with filling in on most days behind the plate.

