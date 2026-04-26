2026 Chevron Championship payout: Nelly Korda’s payout and full earnings table

Nelly Korda won the 2026 Chevron Championship on Sunday, and with her third major title, she also received $1,350,000 in prize money. This marks Korda’s second Chevron title in three years.
Korda moves to sixth on the LPGA’s all-time money list, passing Inbee Park and Jeeno Thitikul.
This year’s $9 million purse at the Chevron marks a $1 million increase from last year’s edition. Since Chevron took over as the title sponsor in 2022, the purse for the first major of the season has increased by $6 million.
Players who missed the cut this week received $10,000. There were five amateurs who made the cut, but they can’t accept prize money.
Here is a breakdown of the full purse.
|Position
|Player
|Score
|Prize Money
|1
|Nelly Korda
|-18
|$1,350,000
|T2
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-13
|$669,859
|T2
|Ruoning Yin
|-13
|$669,859
|T4
|Yan Liu
|-12
|$393,221
|T4
|Ina Yoon
|-12
|$393,221
|6
|Hyo Joo Kim
|-7
|$286,945
|T7
|Hannah Green
|-6
|$213,262
|T7
|Lottie Woad
|-6
|$213,262
|T7
|Ryann O’Toole
|-6
|$213,262
|T10
|Angel Yin
|-5
|$165,789
|T10
|Charley Hull
|-5
|$165,789
|T12
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-4
|$119,311
|T12
|Yealimi Noh
|-4
|$119,311
|T12
|Rio Takeda
|-4
|$119,311
|T12
|Haeran Ryu
|-4
|$119,311
|T12
|Carlota Ciganda
|-4
|$119,311
|T12
|Youmin Hwang
|-4
|$119,311
|T12
|Minami Katsu
|-4
|$119,311
|T12
|Gaby Lopez
|-4
|$119,311
|T12
|Lexi Thompson
|-4
|$119,311
|T21
|Maja Stark
|-3
|$86,085
|T21
|Miyu Yamashita
|-3
|$86,085
|T21
|Celine Boutier
|-3
|$86,085
|T21
|Jin Hee Im
|-3
|$86,085
|T21
|Akie Iwai
|-3
|$86,085
|T21
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-3
|$86,085
|T27
|Allisen Corpuz
|-2
|$66,922
|T27
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-2
|$66,922
|T27
|Jenny Bae
|-2
|$66,922
|T27
|Saki Baba
|-2
|$66,922
|T27
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
|-2
|$66,922
|T27
|Mary Liu
|-2
|$66,922
|T27
|Chiara Tamburlini
|-2
|$66,922
|T34
|Somi Lee
|-1
|$53,351
|T34
|Megan Khang
|-1
|$53,351
|T34
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-1
|$53,351
|T34
|Cassie Porter
|-1
|$53,351
|T38
|Yuri Yoshida
|E
|$44,296
|T38
|Shannon Tan
|E
|$44,296
|T38
|Sora Kamiya
|E
|$44,296
|T38
|Jing Yan
|E
|$44,296
|T38
|Erika Hara
|E
|$44,296
|T38
|Yunseo Yang (a)
|E
|$0
|T38
|Farah O’Keefe (a)
|E
|$0
|T45
|Julia Lopez Ramirez
|1
|$36,877
|T45
|Perrine Delacour
|1
|$36,877
|T45
|Melanie Green
|1
|$36,877
|T45
|Ingrid Lindblad
|1
|$36,877
|T49
|Minjee Lee
|2
|$31,117
|T49
|Ayaka Furue
|2
|$31,117
|T49
|Brooke M. Henderson
|2
|$31,117
|T49
|Manon De Roey
|2
|$31,117
|T49
|Yana Wilson
|2
|$31,117
|T49
|Asterisk Talley (a)
|2
|$0
|T55
|Lauren Coughlin
|3
|$26,781
|T55
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|3
|$26,781
|T55
|Nastasia Nadaud
|3
|$26,781
|T55
|Jessica Porvasnik
|3
|$26,781
|T59
|Mao Saigo
|4
|$22,602
|T59
|Amy Yang
|4
|$22,602
|T59
|Linnea Strom
|4
|$22,602
|T59
|Auston Kim
|4
|$22,602
|T59
|Paula Martin Sampedro (a)
|4
|$0
|T59
|Peiyun Chien
|4
|$22,602
|T59
|Yuka Saso
|4
|$22,602
|T59
|Andrea Revuelta (a)
|4
|$0
|T67
|Weiwei Zhang
|5
|$20,191
|T67
|Karis Davidson
|5
|$20,191
|69
|Paula Reto
|6
|$19,558
|70
|Jenny Shin
|7
|$19,127
|71
|Suvichaya Vinijchaitham
|8
|$18,704
|72
|Albane Valenzuela
|9
|$18,282