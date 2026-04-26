2026 Chevron Championship payout: Nelly Korda’s payout and full earnings table

Nelly Korda won the 2026 Chevron Championship on Sunday, and with her third major title, she also received $1,350,000 in prize money. This marks Korda’s second Chevron title in three years.

Korda moves to sixth on the LPGA’s all-time money list, passing Inbee Park and Jeeno Thitikul.

This year’s $9 million purse at the Chevron marks a $1 million increase from last year’s edition. Since Chevron took over as the title sponsor in 2022, the purse for the first major of the season has increased by $6 million.

Players who missed the cut this week received $10,000. There were five amateurs who made the cut, but they can’t accept prize money.

Here is a breakdown of the full purse.

