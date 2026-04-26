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The Chevron Championship 2026 - Final Round
2026 Chevron Championship ends with a Nelly Korda coronation — and a cannonball
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Athletics
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2026 NFL Scouting Combine
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Witt Jr. crushes first home run of the season
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What riders said after round 15 in Philadelphia
nbc_mlb_laainningtwo_260426.jpg
Angels pile it on with four-run second inning

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2026 Chevron Championship payout: Nelly Korda’s payout and full earnings table

  
Published April 26, 2026 06:49 PM

Nelly Korda won the 2026 Chevron Championship on Sunday, and with her third major title, she also received $1,350,000 in prize money. This marks Korda’s second Chevron title in three years.

Korda moves to sixth on the LPGA’s all-time money list, passing Inbee Park and Jeeno Thitikul.

This year’s $9 million purse at the Chevron marks a $1 million increase from last year’s edition. Since Chevron took over as the title sponsor in 2022, the purse for the first major of the season has increased by $6 million.

Players who missed the cut this week received $10,000. There were five amateurs who made the cut, but they can’t accept prize money.

Here is a breakdown of the full purse.

PositionPlayerScorePrize Money
1Nelly Korda-18$1,350,000
T2Patty Tavatanakit-13$669,859
T2Ruoning Yin-13$669,859
T4Yan Liu-12$393,221
T4Ina Yoon-12$393,221
6Hyo Joo Kim-7$286,945
T7Hannah Green-6$213,262
T7Lottie Woad-6$213,262
T7Ryann O’Toole-6$213,262
T10Angel Yin-5$165,789
T10Charley Hull-5$165,789
T12Jennifer Kupcho-4$119,311
T12Yealimi Noh-4$119,311
T12Rio Takeda-4$119,311
T12Haeran Ryu-4$119,311
T12Carlota Ciganda-4$119,311
T12Youmin Hwang-4$119,311
T12Minami Katsu-4$119,311
T12Gaby Lopez-4$119,311
T12Lexi Thompson-4$119,311
T21Maja Stark-3$86,085
T21Miyu Yamashita-3$86,085
T21Celine Boutier-3$86,085
T21Jin Hee Im-3$86,085
T21Akie Iwai-3$86,085
T21Hye-Jin Choi-3$86,085
T27Allisen Corpuz-2$66,922
T27Jasmine Suwannapura-2$66,922
T27Jenny Bae-2$66,922
T27Saki Baba-2$66,922
T27Pauline Roussin-Bouchard-2$66,922
T27Mary Liu-2$66,922
T27Chiara Tamburlini-2$66,922
T34Somi Lee-1$53,351
T34Megan Khang-1$53,351
T34Nanna Koerstz Madsen-1$53,351
T34Cassie Porter-1$53,351
T38Yuri YoshidaE$44,296
T38Shannon TanE$44,296
T38Sora KamiyaE$44,296
T38Jing YanE$44,296
T38Erika HaraE$44,296
T38Yunseo Yang (a)E$0
T38Farah O’Keefe (a)E$0
T45Julia Lopez Ramirez1$36,877
T45Perrine Delacour1$36,877
T45Melanie Green1$36,877
T45Ingrid Lindblad1$36,877
T49Minjee Lee2$31,117
T49Ayaka Furue2$31,117
T49Brooke M. Henderson2$31,117
T49Manon De Roey2$31,117
T49Yana Wilson2$31,117
T49Asterisk Talley (a)2$0
T55Lauren Coughlin3$26,781
T55Wei-Ling Hsu3$26,781
T55Nastasia Nadaud3$26,781
T55Jessica Porvasnik3$26,781
T59Mao Saigo4$22,602
T59Amy Yang4$22,602
T59Linnea Strom4$22,602
T59Auston Kim4$22,602
T59Paula Martin Sampedro (a)4$0
T59Peiyun Chien4$22,602
T59Yuka Saso4$22,602
T59Andrea Revuelta (a)4$0
T67Weiwei Zhang5$20,191
T67Karis Davidson5$20,191
69Paula Reto6$19,558
70Jenny Shin7$19,127
71Suvichaya Vinijchaitham8$18,704
72Albane Valenzuela9$18,282