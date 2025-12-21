 Skip navigation
With dad in his heart and son by his side, Matt Kuchar earns emotional victory

  By
  Rex Hoggard
Published December 21, 2025 06:35 PM
Highlights: 2025 PNC Championship, Final Round
December 21, 2025 04:33 PM
Watch highlights of the 2025 PNC Championship's Final Round from the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family element of the PNC Championship is what separates the team event from any other tournament. But even by the old “father-son” standards, Sunday’s finish was an emotional mix of satisfaction and sadness.

Team Kuchar cruised to a seven-stroke victory with a 33-under total — which were both tournament records. But for Matt Kuchar and son Cameron, this was about much more than a “challenge season” trophy or a Christmas bonus.

Matt Kuchar’s father, Peter, died in February. Peter Kuchar was a staple any time his son was competing, from his early days as a U.S. Amateur champion, to The Players champion in 2012, to earn his spot in the field at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Peter Kuchar was teamed with his son three times at the PNC Championship, which made the family’s breakthrough on Sunday even more emotional.

“I don’t know if you believe in karma, if you believe in fate, whatever you believe in, there’s something … something magical that does exist,” Matt Kuchar said. “I’m a believer in God, that dad is up above looking down, and what happened on 18, I could hardly stand up and hit a shot. For me to hit it to a foot [on the final hole], makes me think there’s something more out there. [I] just miss … miss pops.”

The birdie at the 36th hole capped a brilliant performance for Matt and Cameron, who is set to play for the men’s golf team at Texas Christian University. Team Kuchar finished with an 18-under 54, which is an 18-hole tournament record, that included two eagles, 14 birdies and just two pars. The 33-under total shattered the previous tournament total by five strokes.

“This is something we’ve had our sights on for many years, since Cameron got started. I played my first year with Dad, [Cameron] has some great memories,” said Matt Kuchar, who fought back tears following the victory. “The classic memories of Dad, and Cameron was caddying and we were just shy of the green in two, close to the water’s edge, and his chipping was never his strong suit and he completely whiffed the chip. I don’t think Cameron could see all the way down the hill. Dad is smiling from above.”

Davis Love III and his son, Dru, tied Team Daly — John and his son, John II — for second at 26 under par.