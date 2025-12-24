 Skip navigation
New TGL season begins this week with some changes, but with Tiger Woods sidelined
Masashi 'Jumbo' Ozaki, Japan's winningest player, dies of cancer at 78
Annika Women's All Pro Tour to receive Rolex Ranking points among 2026 changes

December 24, 2025
Annika Sorenstam has managed to get what LIV Golf has yet to attain in three years — recognition by the world ranking.

The circumstances are totally different, of course. LIV Golf remains held up by having a vast majority of its players selected (most with contracts) for the 54-man league. Trevor Immelman, chair of the Official World Golf Ranking, said discussions with LIV are ongoing.

Sorenstam took over the Women’s All Pro Tour in 2024, and the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings this week announced it will be included in the ranking starting in 2026.

The tour provides a direct path to the developmental Epson Tour, with the top two finishers at each tournament getting exemptions into Epson Tour events and season leaders getting into the LPGA qualifying series.

The women’s world ranking also announced a change to its methodology so that every player on the 13 tours will get ranking points if they make the cut. Previously, how many players received points depended on the strength of the field.