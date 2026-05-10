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Jeeno Thitikul outlasts Yin to win Mizuho Americas Open for second title this year

  
Published May 10, 2026 06:05 PM

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. — Jeeno Thitikul fought off one final challenge Sunday and pulled away with a pair of late birdies for a 3-under 69 to win the Mizuho Americas Open by four shots over Ruoning Yin, giving the Thai player her second LPGA Tour victory this year.

Thitikul was staked to a two-shot lead at the start of the final round. Yin managed to rally from four back to get within one shot.

The turning point came on the par-3 16th hole, a two-shot swing when Thitikul made birdie and Yin took a bogey. That turned into a three-shot lead, and Thitikul added a birdie on the final hole at Mountain Ridge.

She also won the Honda LPGA Thailand earlier this year, and Thitikul now has nine career LPGA titles. This is her fourth season with multiple wins since joining the LPGA in 2022.

Yin shot a 69 to finish alone in second.

Celine Boutier, who played in the final group with Thitikul, had three bogeys and no birdies on the front nine to fall out of the chase. She shot 75 and tied for ninth.