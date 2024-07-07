2024 Motocross 450 points, results after RedBud: Chase Sexton takes the red plate
Chase Sexton’s hometown of LaMoille, Illinois, is two hours from Buchanan, Michigan, making RedBud MX his home track, but he had never won a 450 race there. He changed that dramatically with a sweep of the 2024 motos. Better still, Sexton took the red plate away from Hunter Lawrence after earning maximum points.
Moto 1 was a continuation of the first five rounds, with the exception of Jett Lawrence’s disappearance from the field. Hunter Lawrence and Sexton continued to be dominant, and a fierce contest ensued until Lawrence crashed and handed the lead to Sexton. Moto 2 was much different. Sexton took the lead from Jason Anderson on Lap 3 and stretched his advantage to more than 21 seconds at the end, the widest winning margin of the season.
Click here for in-race updates and a recap from RedBud
Aaron Plessinger followed his teammate through the field in Moto 2 and moved into second place on Lap 6. He did not have the pace to keep up with Sexton but easily held Anderson at bay and finished six seconds ahead. Plessinger finished fourth in the first moto.
Lawrence avoided injury in his Moto 1 crash, but the wrong tire choice for Moto 2 caused him to get out of the gates slowly. He completed Lap 1 in seventh and could only work his way to fourth at the end of the race. The combined motos cost him 10 points. Lawrence entered RedBud with a three-point lead and will enter Spring Creek with a seven-point deficit. A tiebreaker relegated him to third in the overall standings.
With a fifth-place finish in Moto 1 and a third in the second race, Anderson missed the overall podium by three points. A fourth-place overall finish is his best result of the season.
Justin Cooper scored his fourth moto podium of 2024 in the first race with a third-place finish. He faded to sixth in Moto 2. He earned 36 points in the two races and passed Jett Lawrence for third in Pro Motocross points.
A week after scoring his worst moto finish of 16th in Southwick, Massachusetts, Malcolm Stewart earned his best result of sixth in Moto 1 at RedBud. Combined with a seventh in the second race, he missed the top five by one position.
Here are the 450 Motocross results and points standings after Round 5 in Buchanan, Michigan:
Results
Click here for the official 450 results from RedBud.
Moto 1
Results
Lap Chart
Individual Lap Times
Fastest Segment Times
Moto 2
Results
Lap Chart
Individual Lap Times
Fastest Segment Times
Pro Motocross Rider Points
SuperMotocross Rider Points
Manufacturer Points
Here is the finishing order of Round 6 in RedBud (points earners):
1. Chase Sexton, 1 - 1 (50)
2. Aaron Plessinger, 4 - 2 (40)
3. Hunter Lawrence, 2 - 4 (40)
4. Jason Anderson, 5 - 3 (37)
5. Justin Cooper, 3 - 6 (36)
6. Malcolm Stewart, 6 - 7 (31)
7. Garrett Marchbanks, 7 - 8 (29)
8. Kyle Webster, 10 - 9 (25)
9. Harri Kullas, 9 - 12 (23)
10. Christian Craig, 8 - 13 (23)
11. Grant Harlan, 11 - 11 (22)
12. Dylan Ferrandis, 19 - 5 (20)
13. Broc Tickle, 12 - 15 (17)
14. Marshal Weltin, 17 - 14 (13)
15. Phillip Nicoletti, 28 - 10 (12)
16. Shane McElrath, 13 - 19 (12)
17. Anthony Rodriguez, 14 - 20 (10)
18. Alvin Östlund, 18 - 17 (9)
19. Cullin Park, 15 - 26 (7)
20. Romain Pape, 24 - 16 (6)
21. Freddie Noren, 16 - 40 (6)
22. Kyle Chisholm, 21 - 18 (5)
23. Derek Kelley, 20 - 37 (2)
24. Bryce Shelly, 26 - 21 (1)
More SuperMotocross News
Chase Sexton sweeps RedBud
Max Anstie announces Southwick start
Southwick Betting Odds
Colt Nichols, Beta Motorcycles part ways
Southwick by the numbers
Coty Schock breaks wrist in training accident
Cooper Webb returns to training on turn track
Washougal to host Military Appreciation round
Max Anstie released from Firepower Honda | signs with Star Yamaha
Austin Forkner has brain surgery