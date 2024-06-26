Motocross: Southwick Betting Odds

Jett Lawrence is again the heavy favorite to win Pro Motocross Round 5 at The Wick in Southwick, Massachusetts, with -300 odds, while Chase Sexton and Hunter Lawrence are evenly matched at -120 in a head-to-head matchup, according to BetOnline.com.

Jett is the only rider listed this week with minus odds, focusing on Hunter (+250 for the overall win) and Sexton (+275) as more profitable bets.

The remaining eight 450 riders with outright win odds are all 10/1 or higher, with Aaron Plessinger and Jason Anderson posting at +1000.

Last year’s third-place finisher at The Wick, Dylan Ferrandis, opened twice that of Plessinger and Anderson this week. He is +2000.

Based on last year’s solid showing, Ferrandis (-250) leads Justin Barcia (+170) in a head-to-head matchup. However, Barcia’s outright win line of +1400 is 600 points lower than Ferrandis.

Jett (-175) is also favored to win the holeshot, but he faces competition from Justin Cooper (-110), who also shows minus odds.

Sexton (+140) and Hunter (+150) are also expected to get off to solid starts.

Outright Win 250 Odds

Jett Lawrence (-300)

Hunter Lawrence (+250)

Chase Sexton (+275)

Aaron Plessinger (+1000)

Jason Anderson (+1000)

Justin Cooper (+1100)

Justin Barcia (+1400)

Dylan Ferrandis (+2000)

Malcolm Stewart (+3300)

Fredrik Noren (+4000)

Christian Craig (+5000)

2024 Motocross Round 5, Southwick by the numbers: Hunter Lawrence stands alone in top-fives Hunter Lawrence is the only rider in the 450 division with an unassailable record of top-fives and an almost-perfect record of podiums.

In the 250 division, points leader Haiden Deegan (-125) is favored and the only rider with minus odds.

Tom Vialle (+140) needs a solid run this week to close the gap on Deegan in the championship chase and garner some respect from sportsbook traders.

Jo Shimoda is improving on his Honda HRC ride and could be an exciting pick at +1200 for a modest bet.

Shimoda (-125) is also slightly favored over Levi Kitchen (-115) in a head-to-head matchup.

The most likely holeshot winners are Deegan (-200), Vialle (-110), Chance Hymas (+150), Kitchen (+220), and last week’s overall winner Masterpool (+300).

Outright Win 250 Odds

Haiden Deegan (-125)

Tom Vialle (+140)

Chance Hymas (+325)

Levi Kitchen (+500)

Ty Masterpool (+650)

Jo Shimoda (+1200)

Joey Savatgy (+1400)

Jalek Swoll (+1800)

Pierce Brown (+2000)

Julien Beaumer (+4000)

Jordon Smith (+4000)

Ryde DiFrancesco (+4000)

