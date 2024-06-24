 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_gria_simonebiles_240602.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials TV, live stream schedule
oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
McDavid_USA.jpg
Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final: Game Odds, Best Bets, and Fun Facts

Top Clips

nbc_golf_travelerssoundbites_240624.jpg
Best soundbites from 2024 Travelers Championship
nbc_dps_jasondemersinterview_240624.jpg
Demers: McDavid could be the greatest of all time
nbc_dps_gregcosellinterview_240624.jpg
Analyzing Lawrence’s development amid extension

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_gria_simonebiles_240602.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials TV, live stream schedule
oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
McDavid_USA.jpg
Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final: Game Odds, Best Bets, and Fun Facts

Top Clips

nbc_golf_travelerssoundbites_240624.jpg
Best soundbites from 2024 Travelers Championship
nbc_dps_jasondemersinterview_240624.jpg
Demers: McDavid could be the greatest of all time
nbc_dps_gregcosellinterview_240624.jpg
Analyzing Lawrence’s development amid extension

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cooper Webb returns to racing with practice time on a turn track

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 24, 2024 02:55 PM

Cooper Webb updated his injury status upon completion of his first day of practice after missing the first four rounds of the Pro Motocross season. Webb has not yet provided a timeline for his return to competition.

“I wanted to update you guys,” Webb said in an Instagram post. “First day back riding. Got cleared to ride the turn track. We just finished up that. It’s all good. Thumb feels pretty good. ... Got out of the brace, got it moving. Stitches held up. Everything is good. The plan for now is to do turn track for a week or two and take it from there. See where that puts us come the end of the outdoor season.”

SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Cooper Webb Jett Lawrence press conference.jpg
Cooper Webb undergoes thumb surgery, will miss opening rounds of Pro Motocross
Cooper Webb injured his thumb in an incident with eventual champion Jett Lawrence in Round 9 in Birmingham
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

A turn track is a shortened course with few or no jumps, designed to improve a rider’s skill in the corners. The lower impact of the turn track will also keep Webb from aggravating his thumb injury.

Webb finished second in 2024 Monster Energy Supercross standings, and even after missing eight motos in the outdoor series, he is ranked seventh with a 258-point advantage over 21st. The top 20 in combined Supercross and Motocross standings earn an automatic invitation to the feature races in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Webb missed seven rounds of the 2023 Motocross season and still finished sixth in SuperMotocross points. He went on to finish fourth in the playoffs with a best finish of third in the season finale at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Cooper Webb Thumbs up - Cooper Webb Instagram.jpeg

Cooper Webb / Instagram

More SuperMotocross News

Washougal to host Military Appreciation round
Max Anstie released from Firepower Honda | signs with Star Yamaha
Austin Forkner has brain surgery
Jorge Prado crashes in Italian GP
450 Results from High Point | 250 results
Jett Lawrence wins both High Point motos
Malcolm Stewart climbs in Motocross
Carson Mumford joins Firepower Honda
High Point betting odds: Lawrence, Deegan favored
5 Things to Watch for in High Point