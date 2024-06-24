Cooper Webb returns to racing with practice time on a turn track
Cooper Webb updated his injury status upon completion of his first day of practice after missing the first four rounds of the Pro Motocross season. Webb has not yet provided a timeline for his return to competition.
“I wanted to update you guys,” Webb said in an Instagram post. “First day back riding. Got cleared to ride the turn track. We just finished up that. It’s all good. Thumb feels pretty good. ... Got out of the brace, got it moving. Stitches held up. Everything is good. The plan for now is to do turn track for a week or two and take it from there. See where that puts us come the end of the outdoor season.”
A turn track is a shortened course with few or no jumps, designed to improve a rider’s skill in the corners. The lower impact of the turn track will also keep Webb from aggravating his thumb injury.
Webb finished second in 2024 Monster Energy Supercross standings, and even after missing eight motos in the outdoor series, he is ranked seventh with a 258-point advantage over 21st. The top 20 in combined Supercross and Motocross standings earn an automatic invitation to the feature races in the SuperMotocross World Championship.
Webb missed seven rounds of the 2023 Motocross season and still finished sixth in SuperMotocross points. He went on to finish fourth in the playoffs with a best finish of third in the season finale at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
