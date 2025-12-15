Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Cowboys vs. Vikings in Week 15

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy led his team to a 34-26 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on NBC in Week 15. The highly scrutinized quarterback threw for a season-high 10.4 yards per attempt while producing his second consecutive three-touchdown outing.

Technically, the Cowboys can still secure a playoff spot, though the odds are stacked overwhelmingly against them.

The Cowboys (6-7-1) host the Chargers (10-4) in Week 16, while the Vikings (6-8) visit the Giants (2-12).

SNF Fantasy Standouts

J.J. McCarthy QB, Vikings: 250 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one interception, four carries for 15 yards and one touchdown. McCarthy used his javelin thrower’s lead-foot release to link up with wide receiver Jalen Nailor for a 20-yard touchdown in the first quarter, anticipating Nailor’s separation in the end zone. The two connected again in the fourth quarter from four yards out. Between the Nailor scores, McCarthy ran one in after faking the handoff to running back Jordan Mason for a one-yard score.

Three receptions, 47 yards and two touchdowns on five yards, one carry for minus-two yards. Nailor did a good job of separating from his coverage defenders this evening. Javonte Williams RB, Cowboys: 91 rushing yards and one touchdown. Williams played through a left shoulder injury suffered on the Cowboys’ first drive. It was an admirable showing for a player who was clearly in pain, flexing and extending his left arm regularly between plays.

SNF Fantasy Flops

Justin Jefferson WR, Vikings: Two receptions and 22 yards on eight targets. Jefferson’s on-field connection with McCarthy remains a work in progress. He notably had a three-yard, second-quarter touchdown called back.

Usage Notes

Malik Davis’ usage: Davis led the Cowboys’ backfield by playing on 37-of-57 offensive snaps. He rushed eight times while earning three targets, playing on 5-of-7 third-down snaps, 5-of-5 two-minute drill snaps and 8-of-12 red zone snaps.

Injury Watch

Javonte Williams RB, Cowboys: Williams suffered a left shoulder injury on the Cowboys’ first drive, but returned in time to score a one-yard touchdown at the end of it. He ceded significant snaps to No. 2 running back Malik Davis while working with the Cowboys’ training staff. Williams could be seen initiating contact with his right shoulder whenever possible thereafter.

Waiver Wire Radar

Malik Davis RB, Cowboys: Davis should be added off waivers. Williams will likely undergo further testing and be limited in practice throughout the week.

One Big Stat

Astonishingly, McCarthy’s 250 passing yards against the Cowboys are a career-high.

