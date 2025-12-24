 Skip navigation
Florida State QB Thomas Castellanos drops NCAA appeal, enters NFL draft

  
Published December 24, 2025 05:06 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos has dropped his appeal for another year of college eligibility and declared for the NFL draft.

Castellanos thanked family, friends, coaches and teammates and “everyone who has supported me along this journey” in a statement posted on social media.

Just Win Management Group, which represented Castellanos during his legal fight, said it supported his decision.

“While the unique facts and circumstances surrounding the petition for an additional year of eligibility did create a path of viability, after careful review and consideration, we full support Mr. Castellanos’ decision to forego that continued pursuit and focus his attention on preparing for the 2026 NFL draft,” the agency said in a statement.

The NCAA initially denied Castellanos’ waiver request for a fifth season.

Castellanos, who transferred to Florida State last December after one year at Central Florida and two at Boston College, argued that college football’s sanctioning body should grant him another season because he played in only five games with the Knights in 2022.

Castellanos played against Tulane in the American Athletic Conference title game after starter John Rhys Plumlee aggravated a hamstring injury. Backup Mikey Keene opted out of the game because he wanted to preserve a year of eligibility before entering the transfer portal.

It’s a moot point now, with the 5-foot-11 Castellanos turning his attention toward preparing for the draft.

Castellanos completed 58.3% of his passes for 2,760 yards this season, with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also led the Seminoles (5-7) with 557 yards rushing and nine scores.