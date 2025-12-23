 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-New Mexico at Michigan State
No. 24 Michigan State women beat No. 15 Ole Miss 66-49 to win Cherokee Invitational
Texas Tech v Illinois
Wagler powers No. 20 Illinois past Missouri 91-48 for biggest blowout in Braggin’ Rights rivalry
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins
Crosby breaks Lemieux’s scoring record, Penguins beat Canadiens 4-3 in shootout to end 8-game skid

Top Clips

nbc_nba_okcmem_2minhl_251222.jpg
HLs: SGA does it all in OKC win over Memphis
nbc_nba_digitalhit_251222.jpg
Thunder take care of business against Grizzlies
nbc_nba_shaipostgame_251222.jpg
SGA: Points off turnovers were ‘big’ for OKC

What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule and how to watch for December 23 bowl games

  
Published December 23, 2025 06:00 AM

The first round of the College Football Playoff is in the books, but there is still plenty of entertaining postseason action on today with three non-Playoff bowl games.

The 2025–26 college football season includes 41 bowl games: four college football playoff first round games, four quarterfinals, two semifinals, and the national championship on Monday, Jan 19.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Arkansas at Texas
The five most compelling bowl games outside of the College Football Playoff
We’ve got your schedule set from Christmas Eve through New Year’s Day. From Hawaii to the Bronx, here are the games to watch.

How to watch college football bowl games on Dec. 23:

Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl — 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Toledo vs. Louisville

New Orleans Bowl — 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl — 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
UNLV vs. Ohio

Full list of 2025-26 college football bowl games

For the full schedule of bowl games through January, including the CFP first round, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the national championship game, click here.

NCAA Football: SEC Championship-Georgia vs Alabama
College Football Playoffs first round: Results, head-to-head records
The first round of the College Football Playoffs has it all; SEC faceoffs, head coaching debuts and two Power Four vs. Power Five matchups.

What is the 2025-26 College Football Playoff schedule?

The 11-game college football playoff continues on Wednesday, Dec. 31 with a quarterfinal game between 10-seed Miami and 2-seed Ohio State at the Cotton Bowl. The remaining quarterfinal games will take place the next day, Thursday, Jan. 1. The national championship game is on Monday, Jan. 19. Click below for the full schedule and how to watch options.

2025–26 College Football Playoff Schedule: Matchups, Dates, Times, and TV Channels
What should CFP do with the Group of 5?
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry offer differing viewpoints on the benefits of making the College Football Playoff for Group of 5 teams.