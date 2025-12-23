What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule and how to watch for December 23 bowl games
The first round of the College Football Playoff is in the books, but there is still plenty of entertaining postseason action on today with three non-Playoff bowl games.
The 2025–26 college football season includes 41 bowl games: four college football playoff first round games, four quarterfinals, two semifinals, and the national championship on Monday, Jan 19.
How to watch college football bowl games on Dec. 23:
Bush’s Boca Raton Bowl — 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Toledo vs. Louisville
New Orleans Bowl — 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl — 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
UNLV vs. Ohio
Full list of 2025-26 college football bowl games
For the full schedule of bowl games through January, including the CFP first round, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the national championship game, click here.
What is the 2025-26 College Football Playoff schedule?
The 11-game college football playoff continues on Wednesday, Dec. 31 with a quarterfinal game between 10-seed Miami and 2-seed Ohio State at the Cotton Bowl. The remaining quarterfinal games will take place the next day, Thursday, Jan. 1. The national championship game is on Monday, Jan. 19. Click below for the full schedule and how to watch options.
2025–26 College Football Playoff Schedule: Matchups, Dates, Times, and TV Channels