College Football Playoffs first round: Previews, how to watch, head-to-head records

The first round of the College Football Playoffs kickoff on Friday, with four games slated for Dec.19-20. The first round has it all; SEC faceoffs, head coaching debuts and two Power Four vs Power Five matchups.

Keep reading for how to watch the first-round matchups, games previews, players to watch, and the head-to-head records between the teams.

How to watch College Football Playoff first round matchups:

Friday, Dec 19:

Alabama (9) vs. Oklahoma (8)

When: 8pm ET

Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Watch: ABC/ESPN

Saturday, Dec 20:

Miami (10) vs. Texas A&M (7)

When: 12pm ET

Where: College Station, Texas

Watch: ABC/ESPN

Tulane (11) vs. Ole Miss (6)

When: 3:30p ET

Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Watch: TNT/HBO Max

James Madison (12) vs. Oregon (5)

When: 7:30p ET

Where: Eugene, Oregon

Watch: TNT/HBO Max

Alabama vs. Oklahoma preview:

It’s a SEC matchup to open the first round of the College Football Playoffs, as Alabama (10-3) and Oklahoma (10-2) face off on Friday, Dec. 19. Alabama and Oklahoma last played each other back in November, where the Sooners came out on top with a 23-21 win on the road, thanks to a strong second quarter. The Sooners also took down the Tide back in the 2024 season, with a 24-3 win that knocked the Tide out of playoff contention. Oklahoma is 5-2-1 against the Tide.



Alabama’s Ty Simpson is second in SEC passing yards, with 3,268. Last time he faced the Sooners, he put up 326 yards. The junior QB is coming off a rough 28-7 loss to Georgia on Dec. 6, with a season low of 48.7% CMP.

is second in SEC passing yards, with 3,268. Last time he faced the Sooners, he put up 326 yards. The junior QB is coming off a rough 28-7 loss to Georgia on Dec. 6, with a season low of 48.7% CMP. Simpson and the Tide will have to come prepared for the Sooners’ defense, which leads the SEC with 13.9 points per game.

09:32 Mateer could cause problems for Alabama Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry preview Alabama vs. Oklahoma College Football Playoff matchup and Perry believes that if John Mateer returns to mid-season form, that will be OU’s edge.

Miami vs. Texas A&M preview:

Miami (10-2) and Texas A&M (11-1) haven’t played each other since September 2023, where the Hurricanes won 48-33. However, the duo has faced off against the same opponent during the 2025 regular season. The Hurricanes beat Notre Dame back in Week 1, 27-24, and the Aggies also bested the Irish in Week 3, 41-40. Saturday’s matchup is another CFP SEC matchup, as well as the first CFP appearance for both teams, after they received at-large bids. Miami and Texas A&M have only faced off five times in college football history, with the Hurricanes leading the series 3-2.



The Aggies have allowed 6.0 sacks in their last eight games and lead the SEC in fewest sacks allowed at 1.0 per game.

Texas A&M sophomore QB Marcel Reed has a total average of 265.0 yards at home this season.

08:53 Auerbach: Miami-A&M is ‘most interesting’ CFP game Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry preview upcoming Miami Hurricanes at Texas A&M Aggies College Football Playoff game and discuss the importance of the edge rushers for both teams.

Tulane vs. Ole Miss preview:

The Green Wave (11-2) and Rebels (11-1) have already matched up this season, when Ole Miss bested Tulane 45-10 back in September. Ole Miss leads the overall series between the pair, 44–29. A storyline to watch for the matchup will be the coaches, as Pete Golding will make his head coaching debut for Ole Miss after the departure of Lane Kiffin to LSU. Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall is also departing the program to coach at Florida but is allowed to coach the Green Wave through the College Football Playoffs.



Ole Miss senior QB Trinidad Chambliss has accounted for 3,500 yards of total offense this season. In the Week 4 victory over the Green Wave, Chambliss passed for 307 yards and rushed for 112.

has accounted for 3,500 yards of total offense this season. In the Week 4 victory over the Green Wave, Chambliss passed for 307 yards and rushed for 112. Tulane’s freshman kicker, Patrick Durkin, has an 88.9% FG. Durkin also had 66 touchbacks in 77 kickoffs this season.

05:43 Tulane needs to draw up surprises to beat Ole Miss Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry preview Tulane vs. Ole Miss College Football Playoff matchup and discuss how the Green Wave can win as well as the Rebels’ offense ability.

James Madison vs. Oregon preview:

Unlike the other slate of first round games, James Madison (12-1) and Oregon (11-1) have never played each other before and have no common opponents. This is the second of two Power Four vs. Group of Five matchups in the CFP so far, with Ole Miss vs. Tulane as the first. It’ll be Ducks’ offense versus Dukes’ defense to see who will continue to the quarterfinals. The Ducks’ offense is ranked 5th in overall success rate, while the Dukes’ defense is ranked first nationally in defensive success rate.



Redshirt sophomore Dante Moore , Oregon’s QB, has completed 72.5% of his passes for 2,733 yards this season. Ducks’ junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq leads the team with eight touchdowns.

, Oregon’s QB, has completed 72.5% of his passes for 2,733 yards this season. Ducks’ junior tight end leads the team with eight touchdowns. Dukes RB junior Wayne Knight has rushed for 1,263 yards and nine touchdowns.

has rushed for 1,263 yards and nine touchdowns. James Madison coach Bob Chesney will be moving on to coach UCLA after the season end.